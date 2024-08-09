Close
Car driving on wrong side of highway collides with transit bus in Bellevue

Aug 9, 2024, 7:15 AM | Updated: 8:16 am

Transit bus crashes head-on into car on I-90. (Photo courtesy of KIRO 7)

BY FRANK SUMRALL


A head-on collision occurred in Bellevue after a transit bus and a wrong-way car crashed on Interstate 90 (I-90).

The bus was exiting I-90 heading east at the HOV off-ramp to Bellevue Way Southeast, according to the Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT), when a car driving the wrong way hit the bus.

More road accidents: Driver crashes at 100 mph after fleeing police, passenger killed at the scene

State Patrol, Incident Response and the Bellevue Fire Department (BFD) responded to the collision, reporting only minor injuries were suffered, according to KIRO 7. The responding teams have stated that traffic wil be slowed due to the accident. Drivers should avoid the exit ramp by seeking alternate routes.

Contributing: KIRO 7

Frank Sumrall is a content editor at MyNorthwest. You can read his stories here and you can email him here.

