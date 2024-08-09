A head-on collision occurred in Bellevue after a transit bus and a wrong-way car crashed on Interstate 90 (I-90).

The bus was exiting I-90 heading east at the HOV off-ramp to Bellevue Way Southeast, according to the Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT), when a car driving the wrong way hit the bus.

State Patrol, Incident Response and the Bellevue Fire Department (BFD) responded to the collision, reporting only minor injuries were suffered, according to KIRO 7. The responding teams have stated that traffic wil be slowed due to the accident. Drivers should avoid the exit ramp by seeking alternate routes.

Contributing: KIRO 7

