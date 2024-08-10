Close
CRIME BLOTTER

Driver involved in truck crash that snarled I-5 traffic in Olympia may have been high

Aug 9, 2024, 5:22 PM

Image: A lumber truck crash caused a major traffic backup on Interstate 5 (I-5) just north of Exit ...

A lumber truck crash caused a major traffic backup on Interstate 5 (I-5) just north of Exit 105 on Friday, Aug. 8, 2024. (Photo courtesy of Trooper John Dattilo, Washington State Patrol/@wspd1pio on X)

(Photo courtesy of Trooper John Dattilo, Washington State Patrol/@wspd1pio on X)

KIRO Newsradio Newsdesk's Profile Picture

BY SAM CAMPBELL AND STEVE COOGAN


MyNorthwest.com

Weekend commuters headed to the coast saw heavy delays Friday, partly due to the crash of a truck hauling lumber on Interstate 5 (I-5) south in Olympia.

The incident occurred between 9 and 10 a.m. near the Pacific Avenue exit. The Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) first posted about the incident on X at 9:35 a.m.

Washington State Patrol (WSP) Trooper John Dattilo reported on what happened in a post on X just before 10:30 a.m. and stated that a flatbed truck hauling lumber drove off the road and hit a tree.

In an interview with KIRO Newsradio Friday, Dattilo said the truck was severely damaged and wedged up against a tree. In addition, some of the lumber that fell off the truck struck a motor home in a resident’s backyard. The person inside the trailer also sustained minor injuries.

Dattilo added in his initial X post that the driver was arrested for driving under the influence (DUI). He sustained minor injuries due to the crash.

Dattilo told KIRO Newsradio the arrest of the suspect was for DUI with a “suspicion of drug impairment.”

“The blood test will take several months to actually show what drugs, if any, were in his system,” Dattilo said. “I’m not privy to what type of drug they suspect. All I know is they do not suspect alcohol.”

The impact the truck incident had on traffic

It took about 4 1/2 hours to clear the scene after the truck collision and was cleared just after 2:30 p.m., WSDOT reported on X. At that time, the agency stated that it was going to be “a slog with heavy congestion into Tacoma.” It was suggested that drivers delay their travels or risk “sitting in heavy congestion.”

Earlier, WSDOT posted on X at 11:51 a.m. that the backups extended to eight miles. About 40 minutes later at 12:31 p.m., the agency posted on X again saying the backup got up to 17 miles.

Sam Campbell is a reporter, editor and anchor at KIRO Newsradio. You can read more of Sam’s stories here. Follow Sam on X, or email him here.

Steve Coogan is the lead editor of MyNorthwest. You can read more of his stories here. Follow Steve on X, or email him here.

