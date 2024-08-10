BREAKING: Former Sonic Kevin Durant wins fourth gold medal as USA wins in men’s basketall

The final score in Paris was 98-87, USA over France.

Fresh off a furious fourth-quarter rally in the semifinals against Serbia, the Americans have earned won their fifth consecutive gold medal. They fought the host country France with reigning NBA Rookie of the Year Victor Wembanyama leading the way.

Former Seattle Sonics star Kevin Durant became the first men’s basketball player to win four Olympic gold medals. He scored 15 points.

USA Gold: Women win in soccer

Superstar Steph Curry who led the way with 24 points won his first gold medal. “The is a very special feeling,” Curry said on NBC. “For the last five weeeks, it’s been 1, 2, 3, gold.”

Curry made four 3-pointers in the final 2:43, including the one that just sealed the win with 1:19 remaining. It put the U.S. up 93-84 and he skipped down the court letting out a yell, shaking his jersey so everyone could see the “USA” across the front.

If that wasn’t enough, one more followed with about 30 seconds left — with the “go to sleep” move where he puts his hands on the side of his face.

Good night. Game over. Gold won. Again.

LeBron James, wearing metallic gold shoes that needed no explanation, scored 14 for the U.S. as he won his fourth Olympic medal and third gold.

The U.S. lead was 14 early in the third, looking poised to pull away. But the offense quickly went cold and then Evan Fournier connected on a 3-pointer with 3:05 left in the quarter the lead was down to 65-59 — a 12-4 run by the hosts.

It got as close as three, but no closer.

Bill Kaczaraba is a content editor at MyNorthwest. You can read his stories here. Follow Bill on X, formerly known as Twitter, here and email him here.

Contributing: The Associated Press