Former Republican Chris Vance continues to ignore Washingtonians pleas and simply won’t go away. In his latest attempt to regain the relevance he once held, he announced he’s the latest guy you forgot existed — and definitively don’t want to hang out with — to join Republicans for Kamala Harris.

Vance made his announcement that he was volunteering for the Kamala Harris for President campaign via X. He said he is “proud to support Kamala Harris because she is better than Trump on national security, better than Trump on growing the economy and, unlike Trump, Vice President Harris will stand with the Constitution and the rule of law.”

While he calls himself a Republican, and previously served as chair for the Washington State Republican Party, he hasn’t been one since 2017, actively rooting for conservative candidates to lose their elections. He recently ran a failed campaign for the state legislature as an independent. He even donated to far-left, prison abolitionist King County Executive Dow Constantine’s campaign, according to records. And if he truly believes that Harris is better than former President Donald Trump on national security, the economy and the rule of law, rather than being motivated by his unbridled hate for former President Donald Trump, then he never was a Republican to begin with.

Republicans for Kamala Harris? Uhm, ok?

Republicans for Kamala Harris is a laughable oxymoron that reeks of desperation and opportunism. This motley crew of has-beens and never-weres is less a political movement and more a sad attempt to claw back into the spotlight. And it’s hardly the organic movement it implies to be, given it’s organized by the Kamala Harris presidential campaign.

Immigration is a national security issue and Republicans support strong border security. Under Trump, we had a system working to keep illegal immigrants from crossing the border, while the administration worked to construct a border wall.

When he ran for the Senate, Chris Vance claimed that the US “won’t have a meaningful immigration system if we can’t regulate who is entering the country,” and he supported building “roughly 700 miles more fencing on the border.” But Vance said he supports failed border czar Harris? As Biden’s border czar, she’s overseen one of the most disastrous border policies in American history. The border is practically a revolving door.

Trump understood the importance of peace through strength, rebuilding our military and brokering historic peace deals in the Middle East and between Serbia and Kosovo. What has the Biden-Harris administration done? They’ve led us through the disastrous withdrawal from Afghanistan and worked to appease Iran. Russia didn’t make a move when Trump was in office, but did under Biden-Harris.

And as for the rule of law? Trump wasn’t the one who raised money to bail out criminals. That was Harris.

More from Jason Rantz: Seattle activists throw hissy fit over plan to put criminals in jail, disrupting council meeting

Chris Vance might not even know Harris’ economic policies

Vance claims Trump has been a disaster on the economy and has endorsed the Biden-Harris policies. It’s unclear if he even knows what policies he’s talking about.

Harris has not yet announced her economic policies, beyond quite literally stealing Trump’s plan not to tax tips. Otherwise, her website doesn’t have a single policy position listed. It’s fair to suggest it will mirror the current disastrous economic positions. Still, Vance said that Harris and her far-left running mate Tim Walz, “will not wreck the economy with ridiculous tariffs.”

Yeah, about that: It was the Biden-Harris administration which, this past May, announced tariffs against China. But criticizing that policy wouldn’t get him the love from MSNBC talking heads.

On the economy, Trump slashed taxes, cut burdensome, unnecessary regulations and created a booming economy that worked for everyone — until COVID-19 hit. Meanwhile, the Biden-Harris administration is all about reckless spending that created a crippling inflationary crisis, crushing small businesses with their endless regulations, and raising taxes on the middle class. Any true Republican would be disgusted by the economic policies coming out of this White House, but not Vance and his fellow “Republicans for Kamala.” They’d rather pander to the Left and pretend that Biden’s and Harris’ inflationary policies are good for the country.

Don’t pretend to be a Republican to raise a dead profile

Chris Vance claims he’s putting country before party. On the contrary, he’s putting his future job prospects and relevance before the country, clinging to relevance by selling out his supposed principles.

Selling out their party helped Michael Steele and Adam Kinzinger land media jobs with MSNBC and CNN, respectively. Liz Cheney will, no doubt, be next to get a high-paying gig where she’s used to endlessly bash Republicans. Like Vance, they turned their backs on everything the GOP stands for, opting instead to cozy up to an administration that’s hell-bent on destroying the values they once claimed to defend, with the potential to make money doing it.

Trump helped create a cottage industry of conservative sell-outs who now make a living criticizing Republicans, not just the former president. At best, Vance wants in on that action after being forgotten. At its most pathetic, he just wants another taste of the relevancy he once had.

In reality, Republicans for Kamala Harris are nothing more than political mercenaries; hypocrites, plain and simple. The only thing they truly represent is their own faded relevance.

Listen to The Jason Rantz Show on weekday afternoons from 3-7 p.m. on KTTH 770 AM (HD Radio 97.3 FM HD-Channel 3). Subscribe to the podcast here. Follow Jason on X, formerly known as Twitter, Instagram and Facebook.

Follow @https://twitter.com/jasonrantz