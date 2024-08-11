FAST: Curbing teen-related violent crime in the Seattle area

Gang-related shootings. A student shot and killed on a high school campus. A shootout in a grocery store parking lot. The surge in teen-related violent crime is all too apparent in cities all over Western Washington.

And we can’t forget the drastic increase in teen-related auto theft and the subsequent crime that comes after.

Make no mistake, there is potential in all kids, but a great many find themselves on the wrong road, headed toward a future with few options.

“I have two sons. They are 10 years apart, and they have never been introduced to the streets. So, when I see young men doing different things that are just tearing them down, I have a real feeling I can do something about it,” Father and Sons Together (FAST) co-founder Larry Wilmore said. “I don’t just want to talk about it, I want to do something about it.”

Larry Wilmore first had that thought nearly 15 years ago. Shortly thereafter, he and his wife, Cathie, founded Fathers And Sons Together, or FAST as it has become known in the south Seattle community.

“I feel like the father/son relationship is so important, not only for the father and son, but for the entire family, so I believe it starts there,” Wilmore said. “And I think these kids need to have some sense of belonging, and that’s where the family comes along, and that’s where FAST comes along.”

This nonprofit has become part of the fabric of the South Seattle community by hosting meetings, marches, events for families, tutoring, sports outings and events where kids can get free haircuts. Wilmore calls it a blanket of support.

FAST’s sphere of influence has grown steadily over the past decade and a half and has since expanded to include girls and mothers.

FAST’s latest project is “Next Generations Level Up” (NGLU).

“Next Generation Level Up is a year-long career readiness program for kids 14 to 24 years old,” Program Manager Afrah Eltom said. “It’s designed to equip students with the tools and experiences they need to prepare for their futures as early as possible.”

The program is structured into three phases: Career readiness classes providing foundational skills and knowledge needed to be successful on the job; internship placements offering real-world work experience; and a final phase focused on life and academic enrichment, ensuring continuous personal and professional growth.

NGLU is committed to setting students up for long-term success by fostering their development as capable, confident leaders ready to excel in their future careers.

“They taught me all about professional literacy,” Beakal Tibebu, 17, said. “How to write emails. How to make a resume, all types of things I need for my future.”

Tibebu is one of 12 students who, in the words of Wilborn, are on a mission to succeed. Some of their training happens online, but on Saturday, 12 students –six girls and six boys — met for an in-person session at a South Seattle church.

“I’m getting older, college is coming up. In the beginning, it was just to add to my resume, but now, it feels like I’m actually learning, more than just writing on a piece of paper,” Tibebu said.

“This program allows me to speak with people, not just my age, but people who are older than me. People who are in college. People who are younger than me,” Sumpere Belete, 15, said. “And we get put in conversations the youth aren’t a part of. It helps us, not only to be a part of those conversations, but learn from them and take what we learn outside this program.”

It’s about building a future, but it’s also about the present and how to avoid the pitfalls so many other kids their age fail to avoid.

“It’s kind of jarring to see kids my age out dying or getting involved in all types of violence, but I know I can’t necessarily control that,” Tibebu said. “Even though it’s sad to think about, I have to focus on myself and make sure I’m OK and I’m not involved in that and stay right on track for my future to hopefully be able to grow into an adult and return and help fix the problems in the neighborhood.”

NGLU is supported by King County, Seattle Human Services, the Seattle Neighborhood Group, The University of Washington (UW) and the Rainier Beach Presbyterian Church.

Community support is also an integral part of the work being done by FAST and NGLU. If anyone would like to volunteer, become a mentor or offer support through a financial contribution, visit FAST online.

Support not only helps teens and families, but it also benefits the entire community at a time when teens seem to need it most.

“They have lost that sense of belonging,” Wilburn said. “That pipeline to prison comes to mind and I don’t want to see anyone go through that. So any type of change I can make, I want to be able to do it, and I think FAST (and NGLU) is making that change.”

