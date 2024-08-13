Police investigate deadly shooting at Seattle 7-Eleven

Seattle Police Department (SPD) officers are currently investigating a deadly shooting that occurred around 4 p.m. Tuesday.

The shooting happened at a 7-Eleven in the Sand Point neighborhood not far from the Magnuson Community Center.

According to SPD, the store is on Sand Point Way Northeast. Multiple units are at the scene.

Very few details have been released but one person is dead.

“Please be safe and avoid the area,” SPD stated on X.

This is an ongoing story, check back for updates.