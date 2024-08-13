Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

CRIME BLOTTER

Police investigate deadly shooting at Seattle 7-Eleven

Aug 13, 2024, 4:30 PM | Updated: 5:05 pm

Photo: Seattle Police Department officers are investigating a deadly shooting....

Seattle Police Department officers are investigating a deadly shooting. (Photo courtesy of KIRO 7)

(Photo courtesy of KIRO 7)

Julia Dallas's Profile Picture

BY JULIA DALLAS


MyNorthwest Content Editor

Seattle Police Department (SPD) officers are currently investigating a deadly shooting that occurred around 4 p.m. Tuesday.

The shooting happened at a 7-Eleven in the Sand Point neighborhood not far from the Magnuson Community Center.

According to SPD, the store is on Sand Point Way Northeast. Multiple units are at the scene.

Very few details have been released but one person is dead.

More local crime: Alleged infamous Seattle graffiti vandal faces felony charge

“Please be safe and avoid the area,” SPD stated on X.

This is an ongoing story, check back for updates.

Crime Blotter

Photo: These photos were taken May 11, 2024 in Tacoma. The graffiti is part of a larger case agains...

James Lynch

Alleged infamous Seattle graffiti vandal faces felony charge

An alleged Seattle graffiti vandal is now facing felony charges. Police said they found the suspect with the help of social media.

1 hour ago

Photo: Seattle police are investigating after a 23-year-old man was shot twice near White Center....

Julia Dallas

SPD: Masked suspects on the loose following White Center shooting

Seattle police are investigating after a 23-year-old man was shot twice near White Center on Sunday around 4 p.m.

23 hours ago

belltown hellcat...

Luke Duecy

Belltown Hellcat back in court Monday after disregarding social media content ban

The man known as the "Belltown Hellcat" was wanted again in Seattle after city prosecutors filed a motion to revoke Miles Hudson's release.

1 day ago

driver 100 mph...

Frank Sumrall

Teen in custody in connection with deadly shooting of 19-year-old in Pierce County

A 15-year-old has been arrested in connection with a deadly shooting that occurred the night of July 31 in Parkland.

1 day ago

car thief three-county chase...

Frank Sumrall

‘Prolific’ car thief evades police in three-county chase with girlfriend, 4-year-old son inside

A "prolific" car thief led police in a three-county pursuit chase, all while his girlfriend and four-year-old son were in the car.

1 day ago

west coast car theft ring...

Frank Sumrall

Authorities bust muscle car theft ring that operated throughout the West Coast

Police arrested a suspected leader of a car theft ring that targeted muscle cars up and down the West Coast from Seattle to Sacramento.

2 days ago

Police investigate deadly shooting at Seattle 7-Eleven