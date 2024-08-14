Close
CRIME BLOTTER

High-speed crash at 100 mph results in fatal collision in Pierce County

Aug 14, 2024, 12:21 PM | Updated: 12:22 pm

Photo: High-speed crash at 100 mph ends with two dead....

High-speed crash at 100 mph ends with two dead. (Photo courtesy of the Pierce County Sheriff's Department)

(Photo courtesy of the Pierce County Sheriff's Department)

BY BILL KACZARABA


A high-speed crash at 100 mph ended with two dead in Pierce County, according to the sheriff’s department.

Just after midnight on Wednesday, August 14, deputies responded to a two-car collision on Canyon Road East where both vehicles had burst into flames. Deputies and firefighters found both vehicles completely engulfed.

Crime Blotter: 2 women rescued from human trafficking at Bellingham massage parlor

After extinguishing the fires, authorities discovered that both drivers were dead.

Traffic investigators were called to the scene and Canyon Road East and 160th Street were shut down for several hours.

Investigators determined that the victim’s car was making a left turn to go south on Canyon Road East when the suspect’s car, speeding northbound, ran a red light and struck the other car, causing both to ignite.

MyNorthwest Lifestyle: Why didn’t Washington make the top 20 in best states to live?

Witnesses reported seeing the suspect’s car racing other cars further south on Canyon Road East. A frantic caller stated the car was traveling at 130 miles per hour.

The investigation is ongoing.

High-speed crash at 100 mph results in fatal collision in Pierce County