A high-speed crash at 100 mph ended with two dead in Pierce County, according to the sheriff’s department.

Just after midnight on Wednesday, August 14, deputies responded to a two-car collision on Canyon Road East where both vehicles had burst into flames. Deputies and firefighters found both vehicles completely engulfed.

After extinguishing the fires, authorities discovered that both drivers were dead.

Traffic investigators were called to the scene and Canyon Road East and 160th Street were shut down for several hours.

Investigators determined that the victim’s car was making a left turn to go south on Canyon Road East when the suspect’s car, speeding northbound, ran a red light and struck the other car, causing both to ignite.

Witnesses reported seeing the suspect’s car racing other cars further south on Canyon Road East. A frantic caller stated the car was traveling at 130 miles per hour.

The investigation is ongoing.

