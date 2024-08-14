Close
MYNORTHWEST POLITICS

9 presidential nominations by minor parties, independent candidates qualify for WA ballot

Aug 13, 2024, 6:20 PM

Photo: Independent presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and his vice presidential pick Nico...

Independent presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and his vice presidential pick Nicole Shanahan will be on Washington's General Election Ballot in November. (Photo: Justin Sullivan, Getty Images)

(Photo: Justin Sullivan, Getty Images)

Julia Dallas's Profile Picture

BY JULIA DALLAS


MyNorthwest Content Editor

A total of nine nominations by minor parties and independent candidates have qualified for Washington’s General Election Ballot.

The Washington Secretary of State (SOS) announced the candidates on Tuesday via a news release, stating, including the Democratic and Republican nominees, Washington voters will be able to choose from 11 pairs of nominees for president and vice president.

According to the SOS, a minor party must get 1,000 signatures from registered Washington voters who have not signed another party’s nominating petition to qualify for the General Election.

‘Disturbing:’ Supporters stunned to hear of failed legal effort to kill ballot initiatives

The voters must also attend a state convention held in support of the party or candidate. Conventions can only be during a specific period, from the first Saturday in May to the last Saturday in July, as stated by the SOS.

“Every election is a chance for every Washingtonian’s voice to be heard,” Secretary of State Steve Hobbs said in the release. “I encourage all voters to use the state’s comprehensive system of trustworthy resources to participate in this election.”

The SOS listed the following minor and independent candidates will appear on the November 5 General Election ballot:

  • We The People Party: Robert F. Kennedy Jr. is running for president with Nicole Shanahan as vice president.
  • Green Party: Jill Stein is running for president with Samson LeBeau Kpadenou as vice president.
  • Socialism and Liberation Party: Claudia De la Cruz is running for president with Karina Garcia.
  • Socialist Workers Party: Rachele Fruit is running for president with Dennis Richter.
  • Socialist Equality Party: Joseph Kishore is running for president with Jerry White as vice president.
  • Libertarian Party: Chase Oliver is running for president with Mike ter Maat as vice president.
  • Cascade Party: Krist Novoselić is running for president with James Carroll as vice president.
  • Justice For All Party: Cornel West is running for president with Melina Abdullah as vice president.
  • Independent Candidate: Shiva Ayyadurai is running for president with Crystal Ellis as vice president.

Ballots will be mailed to registered voters statewide on October 18, according to the news release. The SOS stated the ballot order of presidential candidates begins with the two major political parties, listed in order of the most votes received in Washington’s last presidential election. Other candidates then follow in order of qualification.

Julia Dallas is a content editor at MyNorthwest. You can read her stories here. Follow Julia on X here and email her here.

