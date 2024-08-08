Close
MYNORTHWEST POLITICS

Serrano stresses public safety, looks to consolidate votes in WA Attorney General race

Aug 7, 2024, 6:19 PM | Updated: 6:28 pm

Photo: Pete Serrano...

Pete Serrano. (Photo courtesy of KIRO 7)

(Photo courtesy of KIRO 7)

BY JULIA DALLAS


Pasco Mayor, Republican, Pete Serrano pulled the most votes for Attorney General in Washington’s primary election Tuesday night. However, he was followed closely by Nick Brown, the Democratic favorite.

Serrano told “The Jason Rantz Show” on Thursday he plans to consolidate the wavering votes with consistent messaging. His main focus is public safety.

“For the past seven months that I’ve been running, it’s been all about public safety,” Serrano said.

Dotzauer: ‘Don’t read too much into primary election results’

He added that if elected, he would support law enforcement, support prosecutors and help enforce the law. Serrano said that although he lost four counties, notably King County, he plans to bring up momentum with rallies and getting to know residents

“If I can start landing that support, I think you’re going to see a mass change,” he said.

Serano is hopeful that as he interacts more with the Seattle City Council and the Seattle City Attorney, city leaders will be motivated to make changes in regard to public safety.

“Regardless of whether we want to agree on everything, let’s agree on one thing, which is we can work together to form a safer Seattle and a safer Washington,” he said.

Serano ended by noting his efforts to make Pasco a safer city. He hopes to use those same tools in Seattle.

“Our message is solid, it’s supported by evidence, and I think we can implement the tools we’ve used in Pasco throughout the state,” Serrano said. “I’m confident we can make Seattle and Washington safer if elected as attorney general.”

Looking at Serrano’s competition — Brown has emphasized protecting abortion access in Washington, according to Axios, while maintaining support for the state’s gun control laws, including the ban on selling semi-automatic rifles.

The next voting period starts October 18.

Contributing: Frank Sumrall, MyNorthwest

Julia Dallas is a content editor at MyNorthwest. You can read her stories here. Follow Julia on X here and email her here.

Listen to The Jason Rantz Show on weekday afternoons from 3-7 p.m. on KTTH 770 AM (HD Radio 97.3 FM HD-Channel 3). Subscribe to the podcast here. Follow Jason on X, formerly known as TwitterInstagram and Facebook.

