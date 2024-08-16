Puget Sound Fire personnel’s quick thinking saves three kittens

Puget Sound Fire crews rescued three kittens from a fire at a home in Kent.

Puget Sound Fire posted on X on Thursday around 4 p.m. about the fire, stating firefighters responded to a kitchen fire on Southeast 206 Street.

Puget Sound Fire is on location of a kitchen fire in the 12200 block of SE 206 Street. Firefighters extinguished the fire in approximately 15 minutes. No injuries were reported.

Officials said firefighters put out the fire in around 15 minutes and no one was injured.

However, firefighters found and rescued three kittens. Puget Sound Fire said the kittens are doing well.

Last month, nearly 70 dogs were seized from an alleged dog breeder’s home on the Key Peninsula.

The department initially received a complaint from a person who bought one of the breeder’s dogs, a King Charles Spaniel puppy, only to find the dog tested positive for Parvovirus — a potentially fatal canine disease that is “extremely contagious, life-threatening and painful,” according to Pierce County animal control officers.

When animal control and deputies arrived at the house, 68 dogs were located in a double-wide trailer. Many of the dogs were living in cages that did not meet the minimum size standard. No water was seen in the cages when officers investigated the property.

There were dogs and puppies found sick and lethargic,” the Pierce County Sheriff’s Office stated. “One puppy was immediately transported to a vet for emergency care, but died while en route, and two additional puppies were humanely euthanized due to testing positive for Parvovirus and being too sick.

The remaining dogs were transported to a safe boarding facility. The criminal investigation continues.

