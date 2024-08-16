Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

MYNORTHWEST NEWS

Puget Sound Fire personnel’s quick thinking saves three kittens

Aug 15, 2024, 6:07 PM

Photo: Puget Sound Fire rescued three kittens from a Kent house fire....

Puget Sound Fire rescued three kittens from a Kent house fire. (Photo courtesy of Puget Sound Fire)

(Photo courtesy of Puget Sound Fire)

Julia Dallas's Profile Picture

BY JULIA DALLAS


MyNorthwest Content Editor

Puget Sound Fire crews rescued three kittens from a fire at a home in Kent.

Puget Sound Fire posted on X on Thursday around 4 p.m. about the fire, stating firefighters responded to a kitchen fire on Southeast 206 Street.

Officials said firefighters put out the fire in around 15 minutes and no one was injured.

Other news: Fiancé indicted in Pullman kidnapping case of 2-year-old girl to Mexico

However, firefighters found and rescued three kittens. Puget Sound Fire said the kittens are doing well.

Last month, nearly 70 dogs were seized from an alleged dog breeder’s home on the Key Peninsula.

The department initially received a complaint from a person who bought one of the breeder’s dogs, a King Charles Spaniel puppy, only to find the dog tested positive for Parvovirus — a potentially fatal canine disease that is “extremely contagious, life-threatening and painful,” according to Pierce County animal control officers.

When animal control and deputies arrived at the house, 68 dogs were located in a double-wide trailer. Many of the dogs were living in cages that did not meet the minimum size standard. No water was seen in the cages when officers investigated the property.

There were dogs and puppies found sick and lethargic,” the Pierce County Sheriff’s Office stated. “One puppy was immediately transported to a vet for emergency care, but died while en route, and two additional puppies were humanely euthanized due to testing positive for Parvovirus and being too sick.

More local news: Hawaii man faces charges in connection with killing 25 seagulls on Long Beach

The remaining dogs were transported to a safe boarding facility. The criminal investigation continues.

Contributing: Frank Sumrall, MyNorthwest

Julia Dallas is a content editor at MyNorthwest. You can read her stories here. Follow Julia on X here and email her here.

MyNorthwest News

Photo: Traffic on I-5....

Nate Connors

The weekend in traffic: From the Mercer mess to Foo Fighters

Traffic issues building at I-5 and Mercer, Montlake, the West Seattle bridge and more. Your summary on weekend chokepoints.

51 minutes ago

Image: From left, 2-year old girl Seraya Aung Harmon, Nadia Cole, center, and Aaron Aung. Aung is e...

Julia Dallas

Fiancé indicted in Pullman kidnapping case of 2-year-old girl to Mexico

There is another update in the Pullman kidnapping case of Seraya Aung Harmon, a 2-year-old girl who went missing and was later found.

1 hour ago

Photo: A man is charged in connection with throwing debris on I-5. The incident brought WSP, King C...

James Lynch

Prosecutors: Man accused of throwing debris onto I-5 charged, posed risk of death

A man accused of throwing debris onto I-5 has been charged. Prosecutors said his actions posed a substantial risk of death or injury.

1 hour ago

Photo: A man is accused of deliberately driving into a flock of Seagulls along Long Beach....

Luke Duecy

Hawaii man faces charges in connection with killing 25 seagulls on Long Beach

Charges are being recommended for a Hawaii man accused of deliberately driving a rented Jeep Wrangler into a flock of birds on Long Beach.

5 hours ago

Image: A photo of Irah Sok, left, and her family is on display. Sok was killed during a home invasi...

Sam Campbell

Gang leader, accomplice accused of targeting Asian families in Washington indicted

A gang leader accused of a series of armed robberies targeting Asian families in Washington, as well as his accomplice, have been indicted.

5 hours ago

Image: The Seattle Police Department (SPD) found a gun, several types of drugs and over $8,000 in c...

Steve Coogan

Seattle man accused of making threats found with gun, drugs, cash

The Seattle Police Department found a gun, various drugs and over $8,000 in cash after arresting a man for making threats Monday.

6 hours ago

Puget Sound Fire personnel’s quick thinking saves three kittens