MYNORTHWEST NEWS

Nearly 70 dogs seized from alleged breeder’s Key Peninsula home

Aug 13, 2024, 11:30 AM

68 dogs were confiscated by Pierce County deputies from a home in the Peninsula area in Lakebay. (Photo courtesy of Pierce County Sheriff's Office) 68 dogs were confiscated by Pierce County deputies from a home in the Peninsula area in Lakebay. (Photo courtesy of Pierce County Sheriff's Office) 68 dogs were confiscated by Pierce County deputies from a home in the Peninsula area in Lakebay. (Photo courtesy of Pierce County Sheriff's Office) 68 dogs were confiscated by Pierce County deputies from a home in the Peninsula area in Lakebay. (Photo courtesy of Pierce County Sheriff's Office)
Frank Sumrall's Profile Picture

BY FRANK SUMRALL


MyNorthwest Content Editor

Animal Control Officers and Pierce County Sheriff’s deputies seized 68 dogs from an alleged dog breeder’s home on the Key Peninsula through a search warrant.

The department initially received a complaint from a person who bought one of the breeder’s dogs, a King Charles Spaniel puppy, only to find the dog tested positive for Parvovirus — a potentially fatal canine disease that is “extremely contagious, life-threatening and painful,” according to Pierce County animal control officers. Signs of Parvovirus include vomiting, diarrhea, lethargy, loss of appetite, abdominal pain and fever.

More animal cruelty cases: 67 underfed dogs found on Mason County property leads to owner’s arrest

When animal control and deputies arrived at the house, 68 dogs were located in a double-wide trailer. Many of the dogs were living in cages that did not meet the minimum size standard. No water was seen in the cages when officers investigated the property.

“There were many dogs caged all around the house and approximately four to six female dogs with litters of puppies loose inside the trailer. There were dogs and puppies found sick and lethargic,” Pierce County Sheriff’s Office stated. “One puppy was immediately transported to a vet for emergency care, but died while en route, and two additional puppies were humanely euthanized due to testing positive for Parvovirus and being too sick. Additional puppies tested positive for Parvovirus and were put under observation.”

More animal cruelty cases: Man intentionally kills 25 seagulls with Jeep on Washington beach

The remaining dogs were transported to a safe boarding facility while the criminal investigation continues after they were transported to a local animal hospital so a licensed veterinarian could examine them.

Animal Cruelty charges have been forwarded to a prosecutor for review and charging.

This is a developing story, check back for updates

Frank Sumrall is a content editor at MyNorthwest. You can read his stories here and you can email him here.

