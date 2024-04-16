67 underfed dogs found on Mason County property leads to owner’s arrest

Nearly 70 dogs were seized from a Mason County woman’s property after the owner was placed under arrest on animal cruelty charges.

Police were first alerted to the situation by a neighbor who called for help, according to KIRO 7. The neighbor reported that the dogs looked malnourished and underfed.

More on dogs in Washington: Wash. rescue dogs graduate as skilled K9s

“They had seen one of the dogs that was having a hard time walking out in the neighborhood,” Mason County Deputy Sheriff Matt Colbensen told KIRO 7. “Deputies eventually contacted the owner and that’s when the investigation began.”

With no animal shelters in the county, Mason County Humane Society, which doesn’t have a physical kennel in the area, has gotten involved. Mason County Humane Society Executive Director Katherine Johnson stated the organization is trying to find foster homes for the 67 dogs.

“It’s really difficult, especially on this scale,” Johnson said. “Unknown temperaments and all these different, large breeds to get them all into foster.”

Two horses were also found on the property. Mason County Sheriff’s Office stated one of the horses appeared to have died a couple of months ago while the other was in “satisfactory condition.”

Deputies are not releasing the name of the owner because she hasn’t been formally charged yet.

The Mason County Humane Society told KIRO 7 that they need foster homes for the dogs that are still on the property.

More on dogs in Washington: Stolen French bulldogs return to Kirkland owner after harrowing journey

“You wonder how it got this way, there’s just so many dogs that are underfed, malnourished and basically starving,” Colbenson told KIRO 7.

If anyone can’t help foster or adopt, the humane society is also asking for donations to help with food and medical costs for the dogs. You can donate or apply to foster here.

Contributing: KIRO 7

Frank Sumrall is a content editor at MyNorthwest. You can read his stories here and you can email him here.