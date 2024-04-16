Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

MYNORTHWEST NEWS

67 underfed dogs found on Mason County property leads to owner’s arrest

Apr 16, 2024, 8:38 AM | Updated: 8:42 am

mason county animal cruelty...

(Photo courtesy of KIRO 7)

(Photo courtesy of KIRO 7)

Frank Sumrall's Profile Picture

BY FRANK SUMRALL


MyNorthwest Content Editor

Nearly 70 dogs were seized from a Mason County woman’s property after the owner was placed under arrest on animal cruelty charges.

Police were first alerted to the situation by a neighbor who called for help, according to KIRO 7. The neighbor reported that the dogs looked malnourished and underfed.

More on dogs in Washington: Wash. rescue dogs graduate as skilled K9s

“They had seen one of the dogs that was having a hard time walking out in the neighborhood,” Mason County Deputy Sheriff Matt Colbensen told KIRO 7. “Deputies eventually contacted the owner and that’s when the investigation began.”

With no animal shelters in the county, Mason County Humane Society, which doesn’t have a physical kennel in the area, has gotten involved. Mason County Humane Society Executive Director Katherine Johnson stated the organization is trying to find foster homes for the 67 dogs.

“It’s really difficult, especially on this scale,” Johnson said. “Unknown temperaments and all these different, large breeds to get them all into foster.”

Two horses were also found on the property. Mason County Sheriff’s Office stated one of the horses appeared to have died a couple of months ago while the other was in “satisfactory condition.”

Deputies are not releasing the name of the owner because she hasn’t been formally charged yet.

The Mason County Humane Society told KIRO 7 that they need foster homes for the dogs that are still on the property.

More on dogs in Washington: Stolen French bulldogs return to Kirkland owner after harrowing journey

“You wonder how it got this way, there’s just so many dogs that are underfed, malnourished and basically starving,” Colbenson told KIRO 7.

If anyone can’t help foster or adopt, the humane society is also asking for donations to help with food and medical costs for the dogs. You can donate or apply to foster here.

Contributing: KIRO 7

Frank Sumrall is a content editor at MyNorthwest. You can read his stories here and you can email him here.

MyNorthwest News

google protest...

Frank Sumrall

Google workers protesting company over $1.2 billion contract with Israel

The protest, made up of tech workers, is calling for Google to end work on Project Nimbus -- a cloud computing project for the Israeli government.

19 minutes ago

mcginn child charges...

Frank Sumrall and Steve Coogan

Son of former Seattle Mayor McGinn pleads not guilty to child pornography charges

Jack McGinn -- son of former Seattle Mayor Mike McGinn -- has been charged with two felony counts related to child pornography.

5 hours ago

I-405 expansion...

Chris Sullivan

Sullivan: I-405 expansion to widen freeway in Bothell is underway

We've all seen I-405 expanding between Bellevue and Redmond, but construction to widen the freeway north of Bothell is now underway as well.

5 hours ago

idaho gender-affirming care...

Associated Press

Supreme Court allows Idaho to enforce its ban on gender-affirming care for transgender youth

The Supreme Court is allowing Idaho to enforce its ban on gender-affirming care for transgender youth while lawsuits over the law proceed.

6 hours ago

Follow @http://www.twitter.com/heatherbosch...

Heather Bosch

Washington rescue dogs graduate as skilled K9s

Jails in Washington are getting some four-legged help rooting out fentanyl and other potentially deadly drugs.

18 hours ago

Image: Former President Donald Trump speaks to the press in Manhattan state court in New York City ...

Associated Press

Trump’s hush money trial gets underway; 1st day ends without any jurors selected

The historic hush money trial of Donald Trump got underway Monday with the arduous process of selecting a jury to hear the case.

19 hours ago

67 underfed dogs found on Mason County property leads to owner’s arrest