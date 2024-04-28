Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

MYNORTHWEST NEWS

Four zebras on the loose after escaping trailer on I-90 East

Apr 28, 2024, 2:33 PM | Updated: 3:41 pm

One of the zebras on the loose after escaping its trailer on I-90 East. (Photo courtesy of Trooper Rick Johnson via X, formerly known as Twitter) A zebra roams a two-lane road after escaping a trailer driving on eastbound I-90 near exit 32. (Photo courtesy of WSP Rick Johnson via X, formerly known as Twitter) A zebra roams a two-lane road after escaping a trailer driving on eastbound I-90 near exit 32. (Photo courtesy of WSP Rick Johnson via X, formerly known as Twitter) Four zebras are spotted alongside a road after escaping a trailer driving on eastbound I-90 near exit 32. (Photo courtesy of Dan Barnett) Four zebras are spotted alongside a road after escaping a trailer driving on eastbound I-90 near exit 32. (Photo courtesy of Howie Cohen via Meta, formerly known as Facebook)
Frank Sumrall's Profile Picture

BY FRANK SUMRALL


MyNorthwest Content Editor

Four zebras that were being transported got loose when the driver stopped to secure the trailer near exit 32 on I-90 heading east.

By approximately 2:30 p.m., all four zebras have been cornered and “wrangled,” according to the King County Sheriff’s Office (KCSO). They were on the loose roaming for nearly two hours.

More animals in WA: Grizzly bears to return to Washington despite opposition

“This is a first for me and all WSP troopers involved,” WSP Trooper Rick Johnson said on X, formerly known as Twitter. “The community has come together to help.”

KCSO reported that King County Animal Control officers and Washington State animal specialists are formulating a plan on how to get the zebras back in the transport vehicle safely.

This is a developing story, check back for updates

Frank Sumrall is a content editor at MyNorthwest. You can read his stories here and you can email him here.

MyNorthwest News

inslee ferry...

Frank Sumrall

Inslee: ‘We’re going as fast as humanly possible’ getting ferry boats in the water

Governor Jay Inslee is pushing to keep electric ferries in the fold long after his tenure as governor has ended.

4 hours ago

teens armed car-jacking...

Frank Sumrall

Four teens, between 14 and 17 years old, arrested for armed car-jacking

Four teens suspected of car-jacking a black BMW X5 while armed in Bellevue are now in police custody.

5 hours ago

police lights...

Bill Kaczaraba

Violent attacks shake Tacoma community: Man survives brutal ax assault

In a harrowing incident late last month, a Pierce County man narrowly escaped death after being randomly attacked with an ax.

19 hours ago

The orphaned killer whale calf in a lagoon near Zeballos, B.C. (Jared Towers, Ehattesaht First Nati...

Heather Bosch

Trapped orphaned whale calf is now free

A whale calf that had been trapped in a lagoon off Vancouver Island since last month is now free, according to Fisheries and Oceans Canada,

2 days ago

Everett shooting Middle School...

Frank Sumrall

One injured in shooting near Everett’s Explorer Middle School

A shooting occurred south of Everett's Kasch Park near Explorer Middle School at approximately 11 a.m.

2 days ago

monroe prison escape...

Frank Sumrall

59-year-old prisoner escapes Monroe jail, law enforcement searching

Law enforcement is actively looking for 59-year-old Patrick Clay, a prisoner who escaped the Monroe Correctional Complex.

2 days ago

Four zebras on the loose after escaping trailer on I-90 East