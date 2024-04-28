Four zebras on the loose after escaping trailer on I-90 East

(Photo courtesy of Trooper Rick Johnson via X, formerly known as Twitter)

Four zebras that were being transported got loose when the driver stopped to secure the trailer near exit 32 on I-90 heading east.

By approximately 2:30 p.m., all four zebras have been cornered and “wrangled,” according to the King County Sheriff’s Office (KCSO). They were on the loose roaming for nearly two hours.

“This is a first for me and all WSP troopers involved,” WSP Trooper Rick Johnson said on X, formerly known as Twitter. “The community has come together to help.”

KCSO reported that King County Animal Control officers and Washington State animal specialists are formulating a plan on how to get the zebras back in the transport vehicle safely.

