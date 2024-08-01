Close
MYNORTHWEST NEWS

Man intentionally kills 25 seagulls with Jeep on Washington beach

Aug 1, 2024, 8:39 AM

The man suspected of killing approximately 25 seagulls while driving a silver Jeep Cherokee two miles south of Klipsan Beach. (Photo courtesy of WDFW) The suspected man's Jeep with a dead seagull on the vehicle's grille, driven two miles south of Klipsan Beach. (Photo courtesy of WDFW)
Frank Sumrall's Profile Picture

BY FRANK SUMRALL


MyNorthwest Content Editor

Police are investigating a case of animal abuse late last week regarding a man who allegedly sped along Long Beach in order to run over a flock of seagulls “for fun.”

The Washington State Department of Fish & Wildlife (WDFW) received reports of a man driving approximately two miles south of Klipsan Beach in a silver Jeep Cherokee July 27 at approximately 8 p.m. targeting flocks of seagulls.

More on animal cruelty: Bill toughening animal abuse punishments passes Washington House

Witnesses even told police the driver was close to hitting two people on the beach as well.

According to FOX 13, the person of interest allegedly killing seagulls with his Jeep on Klipsan Beach has been identified. People near the area shared the captured photos of the man and his car — seen in the gallery above — on Facebook in order to identify him. Authorities are reaching out to contact the man, who reportedly lives out of state.

Mason County animal cruelty: 67 underfed dogs found on Mason County property leads to owner’s arrest

WDFW is encouraging anyone with additional information to contact them at (877) 933-9847 or online through their website.

This is a developing story, check back for details

Frank Sumrall is a content editor at MyNorthwest. You can read his stories here and you can email him here.

