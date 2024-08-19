The overriding message of the Democrats this year is that Trump equals chaos; Harris equals stability.

But in Chicago, thousands of demonstrators from across the country could flip that message, like the big contingent demanding that Democrats cut off all aid to Israel.

“Somebody has to stop this,” Hatem Abudayyeh, the national chair of the U.S. Palestinian Community Network, said. “If Kamala Harris isn’t going to do it and Joe Biden isn’t going to do it, and definitely Blinken is not going to do it, then the people have to do it. That’s why we’re doing this.

Abudayyeh summoned up the specter of the 1968 convention, saying, “this is our Vietnam,” pretty much the last thing any Democrat wants to hear.

At the same time, there was Carlos Montes of the Legalization for All Network with another demand.

“We have chapters from all over the U.S. that are going to be marching, demanding legalization for all, no deportation,” Montes said.

Legalization for all, no deportation. And you may wonder, why weren’t these activists at the Republican convention?

Well, some of them were. But they had no chance of convincing Republicans, so they deliberately decided to save their big push for the Democrats, who are more prone to be nursing a guilty conscience on these issues.

So, while delegates will be celebrating party unity and reveling in the novelty of their shiny new candidates from within the hall, the streets outside will be filled with activists demanding cutting off aid to Israel and opening up America’s borders.

Which of those shows do you think the cameras will be attracted to?

Of course, it could all go without a hitch. The protest organizers said they have their own security in place, and will be so well-disciplined that there is no need for any police presence.

“The only worry about police is about violence coming from Chicago police … we keep us safe,” Abudayyeh added.

I’m sure every Democrat hopes he knows what he’s talking about. But I’ll bet a lot of them right now are thinking about a wise Frenchman by the name of Voltaire and his simple prayer: “Lord, protect me from my friends. I can take care of my enemies.”

