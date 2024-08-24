Close
Floatplane crashes into Lake Meridian

Aug 24, 2024, 1:51 PM | Updated: Aug 26, 2024, 9:43 am

Two men arrive at the scene of a seaplane crash in Lake Meridian to see what they can do to help th...

Two men arrive at the scene of a seaplane crash in Lake Meridian to see what they can do to help the pilot. (Photo: Puget Sound Fire)

(Photo: Puget Sound Fire)

Tom Brock's Profile Picture

BY TOM BROCK


Rescuers pulled the pilot from a floatplane that crashed into Lake Meridian Saturday morning.

Around 10:10 a.m., several people called 911 to report the plane had crashed into the lake about 300 feet from shore.

The plane was upside down after the crash, with its floats sticking out of the water.

Several boaters responded.

Police say the boaters who were first to arrive at the scene made attempts to tow the sinking aircraft to shore.

Authorities believe the pilot was the only one on board the plane.

Crews from Puget Sound Fire responded and were at the scene within minutes.

When firefighters arrived, attempts began to get the pilot out of the aircraft.

Firefighters, a Kent police officer and a private resident all joined in the effort to pull the pilot from the downed plane.

When he was removed from the aircraft, emergency responders say he was unconscious.

Rescuers performed CPR.

The condition of the pilot has not been released.

