Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

CHOKEPOINTS

‘Possible cyberattack’ affecting Port of Seattle online systems, including Sea-Tac Airport,

Aug 24, 2024, 4:59 PM | Updated: 6:47 pm

Image: People stand inside of Seattle-Tacoma International Airport....

People stand inside of Seattle-Tacoma International Airport.(Photo: Sam Campbell, KIRO Newsradio)

(Photo: Sam Campbell, KIRO Newsradio)

Steve Coogan's Profile Picture

BY STEVE COOGAN


MyNorthwest Lead Editor

The Port of Seattle, including Seattle-Tacoma International Airport (Sea-Tac Airport), reported Saturday just after 9 a.m. in a post on X it is experiencing an internet outage, which is impacting some airport systems.

A post from Sea-Tac Airport’s X account, @flySEA, also encouraged passengers to check with their airlines for the latest information for their flights.

The initial communication from the Port of Seattle and Sea-Tac Airport did not indicate the internet outage may have come from any sort of cyber attack. However, just before 1:30 p.m. Saturday, the Sea-Tac Airport X account published another X post stating the port “experienced certain system outages indicating a possible cyberattack.”

At that time, the airport reported it did not have an estimated time for the systems to return.

KIRO 7 reported it talked to a spokesperson for Sea-Tac Airport, who said that there is currently no estimated time for restoration.

Sea-Tac Airport also wrote on X it is “working closely with appropriate authorities and partners to help travelers who may be impacted.”

As of 6:45 p.m. Saturday, 272 flights were delayed at Sea-Tac Airport and six flights had been canceled, according to FlightAware, the website that tracks the status of flights and when they’re leaving and arriving at airports. More were delayed leaving the airport (162) than arriving (110).

A Transportation Security Administration (TSA) spokesperson told The Seattle Times Saturday it was working with the Port of Seattle and there was no current impact on TSA operations.

The level of disruption on the Port of Seattle still isn’t known. The port’s websites, including the Sea-Tac Airport pages, remained unavailable for users as of 6:45 p.m. Saturday.

The Port of Seattle Maritime Facilities phone systems are down as a part of the outage, according to a post published on X just before 3:30 p.m. Saturday.

Recommendations for travelers going to Sea-Tac Airport

Since publishing the X post about a possible cyberattack, Sea-Tac Airport also has provided the following recommendations to those who are traveling Saturday:

  • Check with the airport’s airline partners for travel information and allow extra time to get to the airport and the gate where you’re plane is.
  • To help get through the airport easier, passengers should get their mobile boarding passes for  flights and checked baggage through the airline apps before arriving.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Steve Coogan is the lead editor of MyNorthwest. You can read more of his stories here. Follow Steve on X, or email him here.

Chokepoints

Image: State Route 20 (SR 20) North Cascades Highway reopened to traffic at noon on Thursday, Aug. ...

Steve Coogan

SR 20/North Cascades Highway reopens following fire, mudslide closures

A portion of SR 20/North Cascades Highway closed since Aug. 4 due to area wildfires and a major mudslide reopened Thursday.

18 hours ago

Image: The Washington State Department of Transportation's (WSDOT) shared-use path on the State Rou...

Nate Connors

Weekend traffic update: Bridge work across 3 counties may hamper plans

The 115,000 commuters who travel across Lake Washington on the SR 520 toll bridge daily will have to choose another route this weekend.

1 day ago

Image: U.S. 2 was blocked in both directions on Friday, Aug. 23, according to the Washington State ...

Steve Coogan

Evergreen State Fair attendees, take note: US 2 collision caused traffic backups

The Washington State Department of Transportation reported Friday a collision blocked traffic moving in both directions of U.S. 2.

1 day ago

freeways closing construction...

Chris Sullivan

Plan ahead: Two freeways closing this weekend for construction

Summer construction season is still going strong as two freeways will be closed this weekend for roadwork.

3 days ago

I-5 backup SeaTac...

Frank Sumrall

I-5 suffers hours-long backup after alleged DUI collision near SeaTac

All lanes heading north on Interstate 5 (I-5) are closed in SeaTac after a rollover crash caused significant backup early Thursday.

3 days ago

Washington ferry...

Julia Dallas

What happens to a Washington ferry after it’s retired?

Two vessels in the Washington State Ferry's fleet -- the Elwha and the Klahowya -- have been retired. But what happens to them now?

4 days ago

‘Possible cyberattack’ affecting Port of Seattle online systems, including Sea-Tac Airport,