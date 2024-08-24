The Port of Seattle, including Seattle-Tacoma International Airport (Sea-Tac Airport), reported Saturday just after 9 a.m. in a post on X it is experiencing an internet outage, which is impacting some airport systems.

A post from Sea-Tac Airport’s X account, @flySEA, also encouraged passengers to check with their airlines for the latest information for their flights.

The Port of Seattle, including SEA Airport, is experiencing an internet and web systems outage, which is impacting some systems at the airport. Passengers are encouraged to check with their airlines for the latest information for their flights. pic.twitter.com/GY6fbAHBg8 — Seattle-Tacoma Intl. Airport (@flySEA) August 24, 2024

The initial communication from the Port of Seattle and Sea-Tac Airport did not indicate the internet outage may have come from any sort of cyber attack. However, just before 1:30 p.m. Saturday, the Sea-Tac Airport X account published another X post stating the port “experienced certain system outages indicating a possible cyberattack.”

We are working closely with appropriate authorities and partners to help travelers who may be impacted. If you are traveling today, please check with our airline partners for travel information and allow extra time to get to SEA and to your gate. — Seattle-Tacoma Intl. Airport (@flySEA) August 24, 2024

At that time, the airport reported it did not have an estimated time for the systems to return.

KIRO 7 reported it talked to a spokesperson for Sea-Tac Airport, who said that there is currently no estimated time for restoration.

Sea-Tac Airport also wrote on X it is “working closely with appropriate authorities and partners to help travelers who may be impacted.”

As of 6:45 p.m. Saturday, 272 flights were delayed at Sea-Tac Airport and six flights had been canceled, according to FlightAware, the website that tracks the status of flights and when they’re leaving and arriving at airports. More were delayed leaving the airport (162) than arriving (110).

A Transportation Security Administration (TSA) spokesperson told The Seattle Times Saturday it was working with the Port of Seattle and there was no current impact on TSA operations.

The level of disruption on the Port of Seattle still isn’t known. The port’s websites, including the Sea-Tac Airport pages, remained unavailable for users as of 6:45 p.m. Saturday.

The Port of Seattle Maritime Facilities phone systems are down as a part of the outage, according to a post published on X just before 3:30 p.m. Saturday.

Recommendations for travelers going to Sea-Tac Airport

Since publishing the X post about a possible cyberattack, Sea-Tac Airport also has provided the following recommendations to those who are traveling Saturday:

Check with the airport’s airline partners for travel information and allow extra time to get to the airport and the gate where you’re plane is.

To help get through the airport easier, passengers should get their mobile boarding passes for flights and checked baggage through the airline apps before arriving.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

