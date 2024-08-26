Close
CRIME BLOTTER

Weekend shooting in Lakewood injures 4, 1 person in critical condition

Aug 26, 2024, 10:54 AM

lakewood shooting...

Photo of a Lakewood Police Department vehicle in front of its police headquarters. (Photo courtesy of Lakewood Police Department)

Frank Sumrall's Profile Picture

BY FRANK SUMRALL


MyNorthwest Content Editor

Four people were injured in a shooting that occurred at an intersection in Lakewood Sunday night.

According to West Pierce Fire & Rescue, the shooting happened at the 33rd Avenue South and 82nd Street South intersection near the Monta Vista neighborhood. Two cars allegedly pulled up to the area and began shooting at each other.

More local crime: Smash and grab burglars crash into 14 vehicles during Green Lake heist

One of the cars involved was a dark-colored truck, which promptly fled the scene. The second car involved in the Lakewood shooting, a white van, contained all of the victims injured in the crime.

According to KING 5, one person is in critical condition at Madigan Hospital. The three other victims are receiving treatment for non-life-threatening injuries at St. Joseph in Tacoma.

This is a developing story, check back for updates

Weekend shooting in Lakewood injures 4, 1 person in critical condition