Weekend shooting in Lakewood injures 4, 1 person in critical condition
Aug 26, 2024, 10:54 AM
(Photo courtesy of Lakewood Police Department)
Four people were injured in a shooting that occurred at an intersection in Lakewood Sunday night.
According to West Pierce Fire & Rescue, the shooting happened at the 33rd Avenue South and 82nd Street South intersection near the Monta Vista neighborhood. Two cars allegedly pulled up to the area and began shooting at each other.
One of the cars involved was a dark-colored truck, which promptly fled the scene. The second car involved in the Lakewood shooting, a white van, contained all of the victims injured in the crime.
According to KING 5, one person is in critical condition at Madigan Hospital. The three other victims are receiving treatment for non-life-threatening injuries at St. Joseph in Tacoma.
This is a developing story, check back for updates
Frank Sumrall is a content editor at MyNorthwest. You can read his stories here and you can email him here.