CRIME BLOTTER

Smash and grab burglars crash into 14 vehicles during Green Lake heist

Aug 25, 2024, 10:23 AM | Updated: 11:10 am

Burglars on a destructive rampage demolish a Green Lake storefront in a smash-and-grab robbery. (Ph...

Burglars on a destructive rampage demolish a Green Lake storefront in a smash-and-grab robbery. (Photo: Seattle Police Department)

(Photo: Seattle Police Department)

Tom Brock's Profile Picture

BY TOM BROCK


MyNorthwest.com

Police are looking for a couple of smash-and-grab burglars who went on a destructive rampage in Seattle’s Green Lake neighborhood, damaging a store and more than a dozen vehicles.

Early Thursday morning, they smashed through a glass storefront and tried to steal a safe.

The frenzy of wreckage they are responsible for started around 5:35 a.m.  911 callers reported a commercial burglary in progress at a store on Northeast 71st near Woodlawn Avenue, just east of the Green Lake ballfields and swimming pool.

When officers got to the scene, they discovered a section of the front wall of a business had been demolished.

Officers started investigating, and determined two male suspects were responsible for the destruction.

They say the two men, both dressed in coveralls and masks, smashed through a glass door.

Officers say the pair then wrapped a tether and chain around the store’s safe, to try to steal it.

While they ended up having to leave the safe behind, the two men did their best to remove it. Police say they ripped it off its foundation and tore a metal security gate from the entrance of the store.

They also shattered the front plate-glass windows and window frames, leaving a mess of shattered glass and debris.

When the suspects realized they were unable to steal the safe, police say they drove off in two vehicles. They were gone before officers arrived. But during their getaway, in their haste to leave the area, investigators say they smashed into more than a dozen vehicles parked on the street.

As the two vehicles headed westbound, they slammed into at least 14 other vehicles.

A police supervisor said the suspects caused thousands of dollars’ worth of damage.

Detectives with the General investigations Unit have been assigned this case and are actively working to track down the pair that ravaged this business district of east Green Lake.

If anyone has information, police are asking for them to call 911, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.

Thomas Brock is a weekend editor, reporter and anchor for KIRO Newsradio.

