Graffiti has taken over Seattle, Tacoma, Spokane and other cities across the region thanks to permissive laws that rarely even result in a slap on the wrist for the taggers. The blight is rarely taken seriously with current King County Councilmember Teresa Mosqueda, while on the Seattle City Council, dismissing gang tagging as “unsolicited creative expression.” If we wanted to tackle the issue, we don’t have the police staffing necessary to be proactive and patrol the graffiti hot spots.”

Consequently, our cities feel run down and more dangerous. You don’t feel very safe strolling the streets when surrounded by gang graffiti. Oh, wait, we’re not supposed to say gang because the Radical Left deems it racist. The graffiti problem earned this week’s snarky Poetic Justice.

Seattle Graffiti: The Art of Democrat Decline

They planned a night in Seattle, a date so divine,

But as a couple strolled through the streets, oat milk lattes in hand, it was a city in decline.

Graffiti on walls, on bridges, on signs,

The city’s now a canvas for vandals’ illegible designs.

Gangs mark their territory, leaving trails of intimidation and fear,

While city officials pretend it’s art that’s sincere.

“Unsolicited creative expression,” former Seattle city councilmember Teresa Mosqueda would say,

But I see the chaos, the vandalism all night and day.

Teresa Mosqueda, with a shrug and a smile,

Claims it’s just art, dismissing graffiti that’s vile.

There’s no Monet or Van Gogh in sight,

Just gangs marking turf in the dead of the night.

The city’s gone soft, Democrat policies are weak,

Letting vandals run wild, leaving Seattle, Tacoma, and Spokane so bleak.

While we tiptoe around crime in our town,

Our leaders pretend we’re the ones upside down.

The highways are tagged, the overpasses too,

What once was a gem, now an eyesore in clear view.

But where’s the outrage? Where’s the call to take a stand?

Instead, we get slogans about equity — yeah, that’s Democrats on brand.

With too few cops on patrol, criminals take note,

They move in swiftly, vandalize and tag and gloat!

The streets once safe, now shadows of dread,

While city hall spins tales instead.

They call it “progress,” but the cracks run deep,

Crime festers unchecked, while the innocent weep.

Policies that coddle, leaders that sway,

As our city’s foundation starts to decay.

It’s time to clean up, to scrub off the graffiti stain,

Prosecute the vandals, deliver a law and order campaign.

Let’s reclaim our cities, before it’s too late,

For a stroll in our cities should be a decent date.

Too busy focused on DEI and signaling virtue,

While the streets grow more dangerous, and crime continues to break through.

Leaders boast progress, diversity is their claim,

But what’s the cost when safety’s continues to wane?

The problem is real, no need to pretend,

Graffiti’s a crime, not some left-wing cultural trend.

So let’s take a stand, demand what is right,

A Seattle that shines, in the day and the night.

