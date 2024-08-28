Family and friends of Jayda Woods-Johnson, a 13-year-old girl who was fatally shot at Lynnwood’s Alderwood Mall, are pushing for stricter penalties against armed juvenile offenders. They have launched an online petition urging lawmakers to enact “Jayda’s Law,” which calls for significant changes to the juvenile justice system.

The petition demands that repeat juvenile offenders be tried as adults and face the same consequences as adult criminals. However, first-time offenders would receive counseling and community service, specifically assisting victims of gun violence. It also proposes that parents of juvenile offenders be held liable for their children’s actions until they turn 18.

The shooting happened on July 3, 2024, when 16-year-old Samuel Gizaw allegedly shot Jayda at the Alderwood Shopping Mall. According to the petition, Gizaw was involved in a fight with another teenager and fired a single shot, which struck Jayda. By all accounts, Jayda was an innocent bystander and had nothing to do with the fight.

She was pronounced dead while being rushed to the hospital.

Jayda’s family describes her as a vibrant and loving girl who had dreams of becoming an actress, singer, and dancer.

“She was the happiest and sweetest little girl on Earth,” the petition reads. “Her memory will be honored, and she will never be forgotten.”

The petition highlights the perceived leniency in the current juvenile justice system. Gizaw was initially released on bail the morning after the shooting before the gun was ever recovered. This has sparked outrage among Jayda’s family and friends, who argue that such leniency allows juvenile offenders to evade serious consequences.

In King County, there have been 17 child homicide victims as of July 18, 2024, many of whom were killed by other adolescents. This alarming statistic has fueled the push for “Jayda’s Law,” which aims to address the rising trend of violent youth crime.

The proposed law includes several key measures including a no bail, no release policy — juveniles accused of serious crimes, such as murder, would be held in police custody for a minimum of 24 to 72 hours while the details of the crime are investigated. They would not be released under an order to wear an ankle monitor, which can be easily removed.

Another measure is adult trials for armed juveniles. Therefore, juveniles found in possession of a firearm would be tried as adults and face the same penalties as adult offenders. This includes placement in juvenile detention until they turn 18, followed by the possibility of a jail sentence.

Community service and counseling for first-time offenders were also key measures — juveniles without a prior criminal history, who are found in illegal possession of a firearm, would receive a minimum sentence of six months of community service and monitored probation. They would also be required to attend 12 months of counseling.

Lastly, parental liability is included in the law. Parents and guardians would be held responsible for their children’s actions, ensuring they are accountable for any crimes committed by their minors.

The petition emphasizes the need for harsher sentencing as a deterrent to future criminal behavior and a preventive measure to keep juveniles on the right path.

“Our children need to be nurtured and encouraged to contribute positively to society,” the petition states. “However, in instances where they veer off course and commit serious crimes, the judicial system must step in to deliver appropriate justice.”

Jayda’s family and supporters are determined to see “Jayda’s Law” enacted, believing it will create safer communities and reduce the occurrence of juvenile crime. They are also working to get the law put on a ballot for voters to decide.

