Peanut Butter Pickle Bacon burger coming to the South Sound

Aug 28, 2024, 2:24 PM

Hamburger eater...

A new burger joint is headed for South Puget Sound. (Photo: Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

(Photo: Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

Bill Kaczaraba's Profile Picture

BY BILL KACZARABA


MyNorthwest Content Editor

It’s been voted the best burger in Portland for the last five years. Killer Burger, probably best known for its Peanut Butter Pickle Bacon burger, is set to expand into the South Puget Sound area.

It is the company’s first venture into the greater Seattle region. Over the next five years, Killer Burger said it would open six new locations in Tacoma, Puyallup and Olympia.

Money: Nordstrom Rack sales grow as shoppers seek discounts, giving hope to Seattle-based company

“We are excited to extend our partnership with Dave Edwards and his team to open six more Killer Burger units in the coming years,” John Dikos, CEO at Killer Burger, told Nation’s Restaurant News. “Dave and his team’s dedication to operational excellence ensures that we’re providing the ultimate burger experience that we promise each and every customer, and their recommitment to our brand demonstrates the value proposition we are able to offer franchisees.”

The chain now has over 20 locations across Oregon and Southwest Washington.

“We were incredibly impressed with the immediate success we saw following our first opening in Salem and are confident in our decision to extend the partnership to another six units,” Dave Edwards, who will oversee the South Sound restaurants, stated in a press release.

Local history: Hope for saving Holy Rosary Church in Tacoma

Edwards and his partners also manage 26 Papa Johns Pizza stores.

This expansion follows a second multi-unit agreement with Cascade Dining, the franchisee responsible for opening Killer Burger in Salem and acquiring the Gresham location.

Launched in Portland in 2010, Killer Burger has grown under President and CEO John Dikos. The chain now has over 20 locations across Oregon and Southwest Washington.

The famous Peanut Butter Pickle Bacon Box Lunch runs $10-$12, according to the website.

Bill Kaczaraba is a content editor at MyNorthwest. You can read his stories here. Follow Bill on X, formerly known as Twitter, here and email him here

