To say it is a busy holiday weekend would be an understatement. In fact, Seattle is the top destination for Labor Day this year!

Before you set your mind on something a reminder, plan ahead! Parking, public transit, just about everything is going to be BUMPING.

You can find me and hundreds of thousands of video game fans at PAX this weekend. The annual video game summit will highlight games from some of the biggest names in the industry, including Capcom and Nintendo, plus panels, photo ops, arcade games, you name it. If you love video games, there is no better way to spend a weekend. Badges are available at the PAX West website. I’ll be the guy in the Luigi Mansioneers jersey.

It’s a big weekend for the Seattle Aquarium. The new ocean pavilion has opened and features over 3,500 plants and animals to see and learn about, as well as the story of Earth’s ocean. This is another big addition to the waterfront, just in time for the last bit of summer. Get more details and tickets on the aquarium’s website.

In Puyallup, the Washington State Fair is underway starting today. All the family fun, including rides, games, live music, and tasty fair treats, are back! Get tickets and details at thefair.com.

Finish your summer with an All Time Classic. The 46th LeMay Annual Show is this weekend and is one of the top of the line collections of classic cars! That’s not all, according to the event’s website you can see antique and vintage dolls, signs, gas pumps and author automobilia. This is going down Saturday from 9-3 at the LeMay Annual Show, get more details at lemaymarymount.org.

While not finished yet, there’s still a lot of new things to see along waterfront Park in Seattle. This is your chance to see how much work has been done in that area and to celebrate there’s a block party! There will be activities in Olympic Sculpture Park, Pier 62, Occidental Square and more, featuring live music, parades, dancing, food trucks and family fun. Basically all the things you need for a block party! The fun starts at noon today. Details at waterfrontparkseattle.org.

Admission will be free to the Northwest African American Museum on Sunday from 10-5. This is for Freedom Day and is described by the event’s website as a celebration of history, culture, equity, and freedom while highlighting the importance of sharing these ideals with all members of our community. In addition to free adimission there will be live music, a classic car exhibit and face painting. More details at naamnw.org.

This only scratches the surface of what is going on this weekend, I didn’t even mention all the music like Metallica, Dave Matthews Band and Bumbershoot all being this weekend as well.

Lots of people doing lots of things, be sure to plan ahead and travel safe.

As always if you know of even more cool things going on in the area, Let me know at PaulH@kiroradio.com.

Paul Holden is a producer for KIRO Newsradio.