Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

MYNORTHWEST NEWS

Comcast customers miss Huskies’ televised season opener

Aug 31, 2024, 12:45 PM | Updated: Sep 1, 2024, 9:41 am

Dispute between Comcast and The Big Ten Network prevents Husky fans from seeing the televised seaso...

Dispute between Comcast and The Big Ten Network prevents Husky fans from seeing the televised season opener.

Tom Brock's Profile Picture

BY TOM BROCK


MyNorthwest.com

Much to the dismay of hard-core Husky fans, the Dawgs’ televised season opener Saturday night was not aired on Comcast Xfinity’s expanded basic tier subscription.

The Big Ten Network and Comcast are embroiled in a heated battle that kept the game off Comcast’s expanded basic tier subscription on the west coast.

According to Bay Area News Group’s Jon Wilner, both sides spent the day Friday in negotiations, to try to avert a Comcast blackout of both the Huskies’ and Oregon Ducks’ season openers.

Since no agreement was reached, thousands of Husky fans missed the first game of the Coach Jedd Fisch era, as the Huskies defeated Weber State, 35-3.

On X, retired Fox Sports President Bob Thompson called Friday’s talks “a big day in this negotiation.”

He added, “More importantly it is a holiday weekend. I can guarantee you that neither party wants to be on one endless zoom call!”

Fox owns the Big Ten Network, which is asking to be moved onto Comcast’s expanded basic tier on systems along the west coast, since UCLA, USC, Oregon and Washington have entered the conference.

But so far, Comcast has not agreed.

That means even if you paid to see Big Ten Network games on a Comcast sports tier, you didn’t have access to games played by the four west coast schools. Instead, the Arizona-New Mexico game aired on the Fox Sports channel.

Similarly, subscribers in Portland were stuck watching a Purdue-Indiana State game, instead of the Ducks’ opener against Idaho.

With no deal in place, it’s likely the stalemate will continue for days, or even weeks.

Next week, two more games on BTN involve west coast teams: Eastern Michigan at Washington and Utah State at USC.

Last week, the Big Ten Network released a statement:

“The Big Ten Network is proud to present an expanded slate of live sporting events featuring the newest members of the B1G conference, however most Comcast subscribers will not see these games. As the one distribution partner that declined to expand along with us, Comcast Xfinity viewers in many areas will not have access to live broadcasts of the highly anticipated inaugural B1G season games for Oregon, UCLA, USC and Washington.

“If you are an Xfinity subscriber and cannot find the Ducks, Huskies, Bruins or Trojans on the Big Ten Network in your area, please contact 1-800-Comcast or go to ALLBTNGAMES.com.”

Tom Brock is a weekend editor, reporter and anchor for KIRO Newsradio.

 

MyNorthwest News

Seattle-King County Department of Health warn of possible exposure to a rabid bat found in Renton....

Tom Brock

Health authorities warn of rabid bat found in Renton

Correction:  A previous version of this story reported that health officials indicated the bat was found on Park Avenue North. The health department has since corrected that information and says it has now determined the bat was found at 415 Rainier Avenue North in front of several businesses. Health officials The Seattle-King County Health Department […]

2 hours ago

Image: The Space Needle and the Monorail tracks can be seen in Downtown Seattle....

Steve Coogan

AAA: Seattle is the most popular place to visit for Labor Day weekend

No, it's not an illusion: There are a lot of people who come visit Seattle at this time of year, during Labor Day weekend.

1 day ago

Image: Christopher Brinkley was incarcerated at Cedar Creek Corrections Center in Littlerock before...

Steve Coogan

Washington authorities are on the hunt for an escaped inmate

The Washington State Department of Corrections and local law enforcement agencies are looking for an inmate who escaped custody Friday.

2 days ago

Photo: The Lakewood Municipal Court....

James Lynch

City of Lakewood raises illegal parking fines by more than $100

The City of Lakewood raised its illegal parking fines after it began receiving numerous complaints about parking.

2 days ago

Image: People stand inside of Seattle-Tacoma International Airport....

Bill Kaczaraba

So far, so good: Sea-Tac Airport operating as normal for Labor Day weekend traffic

Sea-Tac Airport is operating as normal with few residual effects from the cyberattacks last week.

2 days ago

Two men arrive at the scene of a seaplane crash in Lake Meridian to see what they can do to help th...

Tom Brock and Steve Coogan

Pilot dies from injuries days after Lake Meridian floatplane crash

The pilot whose floatplane crashed into Kent's Lake Meridian last Saturday died from his injuries, according to a statement from his family.

2 days ago

Comcast customers miss Huskies’ televised season opener