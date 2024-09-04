Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

MYNORTHWEST NEWS

Georgia high school shooting: Suspect in custody, sheriff reports casualties

Sep 4, 2024, 9:29 AM | Updated: 9:45 am

Apalachee High School...

Students are evacuated to the football stadium after the school campus was placed on lockdown at Apalachee High School in Winder, Georgia Sept. 4. (Photo: Erin Clark, AP)

(Photo: Erin Clark, AP)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


WINDER, Ga. (AP) — Injuries have been reported after a school shooting at a Georgia high school, which was put on lockdown Wednesday and students gathered in its football stadium, the local sheriff’s office said.

One suspect was in custody, the Barrow County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement.

Shortly before 10:30 a.m., “officers from multiple law enforcement agencies and Fire/EMS personnel were dispatched to the high school in reference to a reported active shooting,” the sheriff’s office statement said.

More school-related crimes: High school student shot while walking to school Tuesday morning

“Casualties have been reported, however details on the number or their conditions is not available at this time,” the statement added.

Helicopter video from WSB-TV showed dozens of law enforcement and emergency vehicles surrounding Apalachee High School in Barrow County, about 50 miles (80 kilometers) northeast of Atlanta.

“I have directed all available state resources to respond to the incident at Apalachee High School and urge all Georgians to join my family in praying for the safety of those in our classrooms, both in Barrow County and across the state,” Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp said in a statement.

“We will continue to work with local, state, and federal partners as we gather information and further respond to this situation,” Kemp added.

In a statement, the FBI’s Atlanta office said: “FBI Atlanta is aware of the current situation at Apalachee High School in Barrow County. Our agents are on scene coordinating with and supporting local law enforcement.”

Calls and messages to the Barrow County Sheriff’s Office and the school were not immediately returned.

Apalachee High School has about 1,900 students, according to records from Georgia education officials. It became Barrow County’s second-largest public high school when it opened in 2000, according to the Barrow County School System. It’s named after the Apalachee River on the southern edge of Barrow County.

This is a developing story, check back for updates

MyNorthwest News

Plaques created in the 1990s by the City of Sumner to honor longtime local families and donors will...

Feliks Banel

Feliks Banel: Feuding families and overnight campers vie for Sumner’s historic tiles

Nick Biermann contacted KIRO Newsradio earlier this week about an unusual event scheduled to take place on Mon. Sept. 9 at Sumner City Hall.

1 hour ago

Image: An Auburn Police Department vehicle is seen on a city street....

Charlie Harger

Auburn residents live in fear as gang violence surges

The escalating crime rates, particularly the surge in gang-related violence, have left many in Auburn questioning their safety.

5 hours ago

I-5 shooter suspect arrested...

James Lynch, KIRO Newsradio and MyNorthwest Staff

VIDEO: Suspect arrested in series of shootings on I-5 leaving at least four injured, two critically

Four people were injured after five shootings occurred on I-5 Monday night into Tuesday morning throughout King and Pierce County.

8 hours ago

Image: Christopher Brinkley was incarcerated at Cedar Creek Corrections Center in Littlerock before...

Steve Coogan

Washington authorities capture inmate who escaped last week

The Washington State Department of Corrections and local law enforcement agencies captured an inmate who escaped custody last Friday.

14 hours ago

Image: In this Aug. 19, 2014, file photo, a sign stands at Aetna headquarters in Hartford, Connecti...

Sam Campbell

Providence, Aetna reach agreement; coverage for 35,000 Washingtonians stays in tact

Providence and Aetna announced Tuesday they reached an agreement that will no loner affect Washingtonians with Aetna insurance.

16 hours ago

Image: In this image from video from Senate Television, Sen. Patty Murray, D-Wash., presides over t...

Sam Campbell

Sen. Murray: Don’t trust Trump’s promise to use public funding to support IVF

Sen. Patty Murray is urging voters to disregard Trump’s campaign promise to use public funding to support in vitro fertilization (IVF).

17 hours ago

Georgia high school shooting: Suspect in custody, sheriff reports casualties