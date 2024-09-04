Man injured after driving a dump truck into an Edmonds home

A man was injured when the dump truck he was driving crashed into a home in Edmonds Wednesday morning.

The Edmonds Police Department (EPD) reported on X that the truck overturned and slid into the home. The primary point of impact was the carport area. The home was occupied but no one suffered any injuries.

NOW: I’m at the Edmonds neighborhood where a dump truck has crashed into a house. I’m told the truck driver was hurt and now at the hospital. Neighbors heard the loud bang after he apparently lost his brakes coming down a steep hill. They ran out and pulled him from the truck. pic.twitter.com/EWWE47Fdws — Sam Campbell (@HeySamCampbell) September 4, 2024

A spokesperson for South County Fire told KIRO Newsradio investigators aren’t sure what caused the driver to crash. She said the man does have life-threatening injuries and is at a local Providence hospital. Earlier Wednesday, the (EPD) stated on X the driver, 43, was transported with minor injuries.

“The (truck) came down pretty fast. He seemed distressed. It just went through, hit the barrier and went straight down …” Nathan Williams, who witnessed the accident, said to KIRO Newsradio.

He apparently crashed into a power pole, splitting it in half before colliding with the house. The live power lines were sitting on the ground before being cut, neighbors say. Hundreds of people in the area earlier Wednesday morning had lost power. As of 11:30 a.m. under 100 people in the area were without power, but the utility stated the estimated time for restoration of power being 6 p.m.

Neighbors heard the loud bang of the crash after the driver. Those neighbors ran out and pulled him from the truck.

“Some neighbors were there. They were able to help the man out of the car … His face was bleeding,” area resident Jerry Bernstein told KIRO Newsradio.

Area residents tell KIRO Newsradio this is a frequent occurrence with drivers, sometimes heavy trucks, losing control and going way too fast down the hill on North Meadowdale Road. Last year, they said another driver slammed into a nearby guardrail, so it was reinforced with thick wood and girders.

He apparently crashed into a power pole, splitting it in half before colliding with the house. The live power lines were sitting on the ground before being cut, neighbors say. Power is out for every neighbor I’ve spoken with. Snohomish County PUD outage map says about 110 homes pic.twitter.com/Pgfh71Kry1 — Sam Campbell (@HeySamCampbell) September 4, 2024

“I came out. I noticed the wires were hanging. (I) saw the power pole at the end of the road was gone and then everybody coming out to check out what was happening,” area resident Kathleen Johanson told KIRO Newsradio.

Removing the dump truck out of the Edmonds home

Late Wednesday morning, authorities brought in three trucks to the scene: a 50-ton, 75-ton, and 80-ton rotator. The crews on the site were working to see how they can pull out the truck from the home without any of it collapsing.

Later, crews daisy-chained multiple crane trucks to give some extra support as they hauled dump truck out and away from the house. The asphalt the truck had spilled on the driveway and it was starting to harden, sources told KIRO Newsradio. That will be a whole additional job to get that out.

Early Wednesday afternoon, crews did manage to remove the truck from where it crashed in the house.

WATCH: It was a slow, steady and arduous process involving multiple cranes and trucks, but crews have finally removed the dump truck from the house. I just spoke with the homeowner, who’s here watching as the damage is revealed. https://t.co/ZVl1YYDoJh pic.twitter.com/oV4Ifg4TuN — Sam Campbell (@HeySamCampbell) September 4, 2024

Contributing: Steve Coogan, MyNorthwest

