Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

MYNORTHWEST NEWS

Man injured after driving a dump truck into an Edmonds home

Sep 4, 2024, 11:15 AM | Updated: 12:57 pm

Image: Members of South County Fire respond after a dump truck crashed into a home in Edmonds on We...

Members of South County Fire respond after a dump truck crashed into a home in Edmonds on Wednesday, Sept. 4, 2024. (Photo: Sam Campbell, KIRO Newsradio)

(Photo: Sam Campbell, KIRO Newsradio)

Sam Campbell's Profile Picture

BY SAM CAMPBELL


KIRO Newsradio Reporter

A man was injured when the dump truck he was driving crashed into a home in Edmonds Wednesday morning.

The Edmonds Police Department (EPD) reported on X that the truck overturned and slid into the home. The primary point of impact was the carport area. The home was occupied but no one suffered any injuries.

A spokesperson for South County Fire told KIRO Newsradio investigators aren’t sure what caused the driver to crash. She said the man does have life-threatening injuries and is at a local Providence hospital. Earlier Wednesday, the (EPD) stated on X the driver, 43, was transported with minor injuries.

“The (truck) came down pretty fast. He seemed distressed. It just went through, hit the barrier and went straight down …” Nathan Williams, who witnessed the accident, said to KIRO Newsradio.

He apparently crashed into a power pole, splitting it in half before colliding with the house. The live power lines were sitting on the ground before being cut, neighbors say. Hundreds of people in the area earlier Wednesday morning had lost power. As of 11:30 a.m. under 100 people in the area were without power, but the utility stated the estimated time for restoration of power being 6 p.m.

Neighbors heard the loud bang of the crash after the driver. Those neighbors ran out and pulled him from the truck.

“Some neighbors were there. They were able to help the man out of the car … His face was bleeding,” area resident Jerry Bernstein told KIRO Newsradio.

Area residents tell KIRO Newsradio this is a frequent occurrence with drivers, sometimes heavy trucks, losing control and going way too fast down the hill on North Meadowdale Road. Last year, they said another driver slammed into a nearby guardrail, so it was reinforced with thick wood and girders.

“I came out. I noticed the wires were hanging. (I) saw the power pole at the end of the road was gone and then everybody coming out to check out what was happening,” area resident Kathleen Johanson told KIRO Newsradio.

Removing the dump truck out of the Edmonds home

Late Wednesday morning, authorities brought in three trucks to the scene: a 50-ton, 75-ton, and 80-ton rotator. The crews on the site were working to see how they can pull out the truck from the home without any of it collapsing.

Later, crews daisy-chained multiple crane trucks to give some extra support as they hauled dump truck out and away from the house. The asphalt the truck had spilled on the driveway and it was starting to harden, sources told KIRO Newsradio. That will be a whole additional job to get that out.

Early Wednesday afternoon, crews did manage to remove the truck from where it crashed in the house.

Contributing: Steve Coogan, MyNorthwest

Sam Campbell is a reporter, editor and anchor at KIRO Newsradio. You can read more of Sam’s stories here. Follow Sam on X, or email him here.

MyNorthwest News

Nordstrom Results...

Bill Kaczaraba

Nordstrom considers taking the company private

Pete and Erik Nordstrom want to take their luxury department store chain private. Their investment group wants 50.1% ownership.

3 hours ago

Apalachee High School...

Associated Press

4 dead, 9 injured, suspect arrested in Georgia high school shooting

A Georgia high school was put on lockdown Wednesday and students gathered in its football stadium.

3 hours ago

Plaques created in the 1990s by the City of Sumner to honor longtime local families and donors will...

Feliks Banel

Feliks Banel: Feuding families and overnight campers vie for Sumner’s historic tiles

Nick Biermann contacted KIRO Newsradio earlier this week about an unusual event scheduled to take place on Mon. Sept. 9 at Sumner City Hall.

5 hours ago

Image: An Auburn Police Department vehicle is seen on a city street....

Charlie Harger

Auburn residents live in fear as gang violence surges

The escalating crime rates, particularly the surge in gang-related violence, have left many in Auburn questioning their safety.

8 hours ago

I-5 shooter suspect arrested...

James Lynch, KIRO Newsradio and MyNorthwest Staff

VIDEO: Suspect arrested in series of shootings on I-5 leaving at least four injured, two critically

Four people were injured after five shootings occurred on I-5 Monday night into Tuesday morning throughout King and Pierce County.

11 hours ago

Image: Christopher Brinkley was incarcerated at Cedar Creek Corrections Center in Littlerock before...

Steve Coogan

Washington authorities capture inmate who escaped last week

The Washington State Department of Corrections and local law enforcement agencies captured an inmate who escaped custody last Friday.

17 hours ago

Man injured after driving a dump truck into an Edmonds home