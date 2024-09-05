The police officer who was hurt as part of the motorcade protecting Vice President Kamala Harris on her visit to Seattle last year is back on the job.

Kevin Bereta has resumed light-duty work, assisting with background investigations for prospective new hires and supporting the Bellevue Police Department Wellness Program. Bereta’s injuries have affected his ability to return to full patrol duty. According to a post on the Bellevue Beat, this assignment will continue until he is cleared to return to the streets.

Background of event: Vice President Kamala Harris returns to Seattle for fundraising events

Officer Bereta served as a dignitary escort for the Harris motorcade last year. While traveling on an Interstate 5 (I-5) on-ramp, Bereta hit a guardrail with his motorcycle, ejecting him over his handlebars and onto oncoming traffic on southbound I-5. He sustained serious injuries to his back, leg, and arm in the 50-foot fall. Bereta was quickly attended to and transported to Harborview Medical Center, where he received life-saving care.

He spent more than a week in the hospital’s Intensive Care Unit before being discharged home. Bereta underwent five surgeries and months of treatment after that. Complicating the situation further, Bereta initially lost his health benefits before having them restored.

“This year has been incredibly difficult for my family and me, but it would have been unmanageable without the love and support of my friends at the Bellevue Police Department,” Bereta said in a post. “No words can describe the feeling I have returning to the job and people that I love.”

Bereta has been in physical therapy and recovery in the months following the incident.

Benefits controversy: Bellevue officer injured in VP Harris motorcade recalls road to reclaiming benefits

He was later awarded the Bellevue Police Department’s Blue Star Medal Award, which honors sworn department employees who made the ultimate sacrifice or were seriously injured while performing police duties.

In July, he received the award during the department’s 2024 Awards and Promotions Ceremony.

Bill Kaczaraba is a content editor at MyNorthwest. You can read his stories here. Follow Bill on X and email him here.