Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

MYNORTHWEST NEWS

Bellevue police officer hurt in VP Kamala Harris’ motorcade returns to work

Sep 5, 2024, 1:29 PM

Images: At left, Bellevue Police Department Officer Kevin Bereta is seen in his uniform. At right, ...

At left, Bellevue Police Department Officer Kevin Bereta is seen in his uniform. At right, Bereta is seen in a wheelchair leaving a hospital after having an accident while serving on Vice President Kamala Harris' motorcade. (Photos provided by the Bellevue Police Department)

(Photos provided by the Bellevue Police Department)

Bill Kaczaraba's Profile Picture

BY BILL KACZARABA


MyNorthwest Content Editor

The police officer who was hurt as part of the motorcade protecting Vice President Kamala Harris on her visit to Seattle last year is back on the job.

Kevin Bereta has resumed light-duty work, assisting with background investigations for prospective new hires and supporting the Bellevue Police Department Wellness Program. Bereta’s injuries have affected his ability to return to full patrol duty. According to a post on the Bellevue Beat, this assignment will continue until he is cleared to return to the streets.

YouTube video

Background of event: Vice President Kamala Harris returns to Seattle for fundraising events

Officer Bereta served as a dignitary escort for the Harris motorcade last year. While traveling on an Interstate 5 (I-5) on-ramp, Bereta hit a guardrail with his motorcycle, ejecting him over his handlebars and onto oncoming traffic on southbound I-5. He sustained serious injuries to his back, leg, and arm in the 50-foot fall. Bereta was quickly attended to and transported to Harborview Medical Center, where he received life-saving care.

He spent more than a week in the hospital’s Intensive Care Unit before being discharged home. Bereta underwent five surgeries and months of treatment after that. Complicating the situation further, Bereta initially lost his health benefits before having them restored.

“This year has been incredibly difficult for my family and me, but it would have been unmanageable without the love and support of my friends at the Bellevue Police Department,” Bereta said in a post. “No words can describe the feeling I have returning to the job and people that I love.”

Bereta has been in physical therapy and recovery in the months following the incident.

Benefits controversy: Bellevue officer injured in VP Harris motorcade recalls road to reclaiming benefits

He was later awarded the Bellevue Police Department’s Blue Star Medal Award, which honors sworn department employees who made the ultimate sacrifice or were seriously injured while performing police duties.

In July, he received the award during the department’s 2024 Awards and Promotions Ceremony.

Bill Kaczaraba is a content editor at MyNorthwest. You can read his stories here. Follow Bill on X and email him here

MyNorthwest News

This image released by the Seattle Symphony Orchestra shows Xian Zhang, center, during a pre-concer...

Bill Kaczaraba

Ground-breaking hire for music director of Seattle Symphony, filling job open for almost 3 years

Xian Zhang was hired Thursday as music director of the Seattle Symphony, becoming the first woman to head a major West Coast orchestra.

44 minutes ago

Jayda Woods-Johnson, 13, died after she was shot at Alderwood Mall in Lynnwood on Wednesday, July 3...

Sam Campbell

Lynnwood PD apologizes to family of slain girl after release of shooting video

Lynnwood PD apologizes: Jayda Woods-Johnson's family said it wasn't allowed to view footage of the shooting before it aired on local TV.

2 hours ago

Photo: Man suspected of killing an 80-year-old Seattle dog walker....

Luke Duecy

Man charged with killing 80-year-old Seattle dog walker to undergo mental health check

The man charged with murdering an 80-year-old, beloved dog-walker in Seattle's Madison Valley Neighborhood will undergo a mental evaluation.

3 hours ago

washington parks...

Frank Sumrall

Settlement resolves complaint that Washington State Parks failed to conform with disabilities act

A settlement was reached between the Washington State Parks (WSP) and the U.S. Department of Justice to resolve the complaint.

4 hours ago

Public Lands Commissioner...

Frank Sumrall

Public Lands Commissioner primary race decided by less than 50 votes following recount

Two weeks later, the race for Public Lands Commissioner is still undecided as just 16 votes separate second place from third place.

7 hours ago

lumen field menu...

Paul Holden

Lumen Field with its most diverse menu yet for upcoming Seahawks season

The return of football season and the Seattle Seahawks also means the launch of new delectable, eclectic foods on game day within the stadium.

11 hours ago

Bellevue police officer hurt in VP Kamala Harris’ motorcade returns to work