Boeing has reached a tentative contract agreement with its largest union.

A last-minute deal reached at 2:30 a.m. Sunday will avert a strike this week, if ratified by the 33,000 members of the International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers.

The union’s leadership is recommending members accept the contract in a vote scheduled for Thursday. Both the union and the company’s managers are calling the agreement “historic.”

It would give workers a 25% general wage increase over four years. It would also provide average wage increases of 33%, due to seniority step increases. The union’s initial demand was a 40% pay hike over three years.

Boeing has also promised to build its next new plane, if it has one, in the Puget Sound region.

Machinists District 751 President Jon Holden released a statement saying the proposal is “the best contract we’ve negotiated in our history.”

The deal also gives union members a $3,000 lump sum, lowers their medical costs and kicks in more than $4,000 dollars per year into their 401K plans.

Boeing Commercial Airplanes President and C.E.O. Stephanie Pope released a video statement Sunday to employees, calling the agreement an historic offer that takes care of workers and deepens the company’s commitment to the Pacific Northwest.

“This would go along with our other flagship models, meaning job security for generations to come,” Pope said. “It’s a big commitment to you and to our community.”

