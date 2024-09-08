Close
MYNORTHWEST NEWS

All Highline schools closed Monday due to cyber security incident

Sep 8, 2024

BY JULIA DALLAS


All Highline schools will be closed Monday, September 9 due to a cyber security incident.

Highline Public Schools, located in South King County, announced the closures on Sunday via its website and in an email to parents.

“We have detected unauthorized activity on our technology systems and have taken immediate action to isolate critical systems,” stated Highline. “We are working closely with third-party, state and federal partners to safely restore and test our systems.”

All school activities, athletics and meetings are also canceled, including the vaccine clinic. However, the central office is open.

“We understand this comes as an unexpected disruption, particularly on the eve of the first day of kindergarten for many of our families,” added Highline. “We recognize the burden this decision places on both families and staff, but student safety is our top priority, and we cannot have school without these critical systems in place.”

Highline shared a link to staff expectations during a school closure and asked employees to refer to it if they receive questions from families.

School and central office administrators are still expected to report to work.

Highline said the investigation is ongoing and it will notify staff and families by 2 p.m. on Monday if schools will need to be closed on Tuesday.

“Thank you for your patience and understanding,” stated Highline.

