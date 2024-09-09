Howard Schultz, former chairman and CEO of Starbucks, recently witnessed chaos at a Chicago Starbucks, highlighting the company’s struggles. Commuters, relying on mobile orders, found their drinks unready and indistinguishable, creating a “mosh pit” atmosphere, Schultz said on the “Acquired” podcast in June.

Fifty-three years after its founding, Starbucks is grappling with its identity, striving to meet evolving customer needs while preserving its coffeehouse roots. To rejuvenate its brand and boost declining sales, Starbucks has appointed Brian Niccol, former CEO of Taco Bell and Chipotle, as its new chairman and CEO, effective Monday.

With nearly 40,000 stores globally, Starbucks’ premium prices deter some customers seeking a quick caffeine fix. Analysts note that even convenience stores like Wawa offer quality coffee, while high-end consumers turn to independent cafes or upscale chains like Blue Bottle.

Northwest Weather: PNW temperatures drop this week as region prepares for autumn

“From a marketing perspective, Starbucks has really lost its way,” said Chris Kayes, a management professor at The George Washington University.

Niccol, known for turning around struggling companies, is expected to bring fresh ideas. Since his appointment on Aug. 13, he has visited U.S. stores, listening to baristas and observing challenges.

Streamlining the menu is crucial to reducing the chaos Schultz observed, said Phil Kafarakis, president and CEO of the International Foodservice Manufacturers’ Association. Starbucks’ extensive customization options result in baristas making around 100,000 drink variations consistently.

“They have created innovation, but it’s gotten complicated,” Kafarakis said.

New drinks can also confuse Starbucks’ messaging. Despite a 2018 pledge to eliminate single-use plastic straws by 2020, they returned this summer with new cold boba drinks. Starbucks claims the new straws are compostable, but the Ocean Conservancy argues many composting systems can’t handle them.

As drinks become more complex, baristas face pressure to work faster. Nearly 75% of Starbucks orders now come through mobile apps, drive-thrus, or delivery partners, reducing in-store lingering.

Michelle Eisen, a barista and union organizer in Buffalo, New York, said her store has lost its relaxed vibe. Despite new brewing machines, staffing levels have stagnated or declined.

MyNorthwest News: Boeing reaches tentative agreement with machinists union

“They’re adding channels but not the bodies needed to keep up,” she said.

Starbucks lags behind rivals in service times. A Technomic survey found 77% of Caribou Coffee customers received their orders in five minutes or less, compared to 62% at Starbucks.

Niccol’s challenge is significant, with Starbucks facing diverse global issues, including low-cost competitors in China and boycotts in the Middle East. However, the board believes in his ability to lead. Niccol’s contract could earn him over $100 million in his first year, despite commuting from California to Seattle by corporate jet, seemingly contradicting Starbucks’ carbon reduction goals.

“He’s the Ryan Reynolds of CEOs,” Kayes said. “They’re paying a lot upfront but expecting a return at the box office.”

Eisen hopes Niccol will collaborate with the union to improve staffing. Nearly 500 U.S. stores have unionized since late 2021, and Starbucks and Workers United aim to reach a labor agreement by year-end.

Niccol may take a tougher stance on unionization. When a Chipotle in Maine sought to unionize in 2022, it was closed. The National Labor Relations Board later ruled Chipotle violated labor laws and ordered restitution.

“Starbucks has invested a lot in this new CEO,” Eisen said. “I hope they want to invest that attention and resources in us.”

Bill Kaczaraba is a content editor at MyNorthwest. You can read his stories here. Follow Bill on X, formerly known as Twitter, here and email him here.