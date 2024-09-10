Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

MYNORTHWEST NEWS

WA Department of Fish and Wildlife sees uptick in calls about lumps on deer

Sep 10, 2024, 12:28 PM

A deer is shown with various bumps on its body. The Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife (WDF...

A deer is shown with various bumps on its body. The Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife (WDFW) has been receiving increased reports about growths, abscesses lumps seen on deer. (Photo courtesy of Matt Harbin via WDFW)

(Photo courtesy of Matt Harbin via WDFW)

Julia Dallas's Profile Picture

BY JULIA DALLAS


MyNorthwest Content Editor

The Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife’s (WDFW) Eastern Region said it is seeing an increased number of calls about lumps, bumps, abscesses and warts on deer.

Staci Lehman with WDFW Eastern Washington Region 1 told MyNorthwest in an email Monday she spoke with a wildlife veterinarian about the reports.

“Neither of us are sure if there is an increased number of cases of these kinds of growths or if people are just noticing and reporting them more often because chronic wasting disease in the Spokane area has been in the news so much lately and people think these growths might be related,” Lehman wrote.

More animal news: Endangered species expects second baby at Point Defiance Zoo

Chronic wasting disease (CWD), according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), is a deadly disease seen in animals such as deer, elk, moose and reindeer.

In August, the first detected case of CWD was found in a deer in Washington, as reported by KIRO 7.

“The hunting season will be key to collecting samples to understand (what the) extent of this outbreak is,” Dr. Meilia DeVivo told KIRO 7.

Earlier this month, The Spokesman-Review reported the Washington Disease Diagnostic Laboratory in Pullman ordered new equipment to ramp up for CWD testing. The lab, according to the newspaper, is seeing an increase in samples coming in.

The symptoms of CWD, according to the CDC, include drastic weight loss, stumbling or lack of coordination, drooling, listlessness, excessive thirst or peeing, drooping ears and lack of fear of people.

Deer lumps reported are not harmful to the animals

However, Lehman said the growths seen on deer are not a symptom of CWD and do not impact a deer’s health.

“They’re similar to warts, cysts, moles, etc. that we get as humans in that they are externally visible but not generally a health threat,” she explained.

Other news: Boeing strike potentially days away after union rejects company’s latest offer

According to the WDFW, two common causes of lumps, growths and abscesses are conditions called Caseous Lymphdenitis and Papillomas (warts). For more information about these conditions, head to the WDFW’s website.

Lehman said there is no evidence the lumps can transfer to humans but WDFW urges people to use standard precautions any time they are processing wildlife that could potentially have a disease.

Julia Dallas is a content editor at MyNorthwest. You can read her stories here. Follow Julia on X here and email her here.

MyNorthwest News

cryptocurrency fraud...

Frank Sumrall

Washington among states most affected by cryptocurrency fraud

The FBI recorded and logged more than 69,000 complaints from the public regarding cryptocurrency fraud -- resulting in more than $5.6 billion lost.

25 minutes ago

Photo: From left, Republican candidate and former U.S. Representative Dave Reichert; Democrat candi...

Bill Kaczaraba

The first of 2 Washington gubernatorial debates between Ferguson, Reichert takes place tonight

The state's gubernatorial debate between Bob Ferguson and Dave Reichert takes place tonight at 8 p.m. on seattletimes.com and KING 5 TV.

58 minutes ago

boeing strike...

Luke Duecy

Boeing strike potentially days away after union rejects company’s latest offer

All 33,000 members of Boeing's Machinists Union are expected to reject the company's latest contract offer and could go on strike late this week.

4 hours ago

lynnwood scam...

Frank Sumrall

Police: Scam asking for money for child’s surgery sprouts up in Lynnwood

A scam is circulating around the Lynnwood area, with local police urging residents to be cautious if they run into a group of people asking for donations.

5 hours ago

Photo: Gary Ridgway's most recent mugshot. Ridgway is known as the Green River Killer....

Julia Dallas

Green River Killer booked again in King County Jail

The Green River Killer has been booked again at the King County Jail. Detectives are remaining tight-lipped about why was booked.

19 hours ago

Photo: Skylar Johnson was shot and killed in the Sand Point neighborhood Sunday morning....

James Lynch and Frank Sumrall

Shooting in Seattle’s Sand Point neighborhood Sunday leaves one dead

A 23-year-old man died from a shooting in the Sand Point neighborhood Sunday morning, according to the Seattle Police Department.

20 hours ago

WA Department of Fish and Wildlife sees uptick in calls about lumps on deer