CRIME BLOTTER

Police: Scam asking for money for child’s surgery sprouts up in Lynnwood

Sep 10, 2024, 7:44 AM

Closeup of Lynnwood Police Department badge on a police uniform. (Photo courtesy of Lynnwood Police Department)

BY FRANK SUMRALL


MyNorthwest Content Editor

A scam is circulating in the Lynnwood area, with local police urging residents to be cautious if they run into a group of people asking for donations.

The Lynnwood Police Department was first contacted over the weekend after multiple people reported a group of people was aggressively asking for money donations at 196th Street SW and 44th Avenue West. The group claims the money is to help pay for a young child’s bone marrow transplant.

More local crime: There’s no sugarcoating it, Auburn is overrun with gang violence

“There were some folks standing on the side of the road, kind of weaving in and out of traffic, knocking on windows, asking for donations,” Lynnwood Police Department’s Public Information Officer Maren McKay told KIRO 7.

What is increasingly troubling, according to Lynnwood police, is the sign the alleged scammers were seen using. Investigators believe the sign has been used in other similar scams that have popped up along the West Coast earlier this year.

“Really pulls at the heartstrings, but it’s too bad you just can’t trust people,” Amber, a Lynnwood resident, told KIRO 7.

Lynnwood Police recommended that if people asking for money are demanding it right then and there, whether online or in-person, it is most likely a scam and people should report it immediately.

More recent crime: Suspect with 47 prior arrests kills 70-year-old in wrong-way crash in Lacey

“I know it’s very tempting where we see folks on the side of the road or street and offer help,” McKay added. “I think that it is just in good human nature to want to do that, but we are really urging people to try and stay away from that. Donate where you know your money is going.”

This is a developing story, check back for updates

Contributing: KIRO 7

Frank Sumrall is a content editor at MyNorthwest. You can read his stories here and you can email him here.

