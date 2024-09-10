Some state public service workers walked off the job at noon Tuesday. They are protesting what they describe as a staffing crisis in behavioral health, transportation, juvenile rehabilitation and education.

“Enough is enough,” union representatives said in a news release. “Together, we can demand a fair contract and better working conditions for all.”

Represented by AFSCME Council 28, workers have been in negotiations with the Office of Financial Management (OFM) for months with little progress. According to the group, nearly 40% of the state workforce has resigned over the past eight years, prompting demands for fair wages and benefits to retain and attract essential workers.

The walkout, dubbed “Walkout for Washington,” will include public service workers from state agencies, community colleges and four-year universities, demanding “livable wages, safe staffing levels and respect for the services they provide.”

Despite presenting data and testimonials, AFSCME members report that OFM has proposed a pay cut for the 2025-27 union contracts.

Workers at 130 job sites announced their intent to participate in the walkout. The union argues that the state’s proposal amounts to a pay cut. They say they have lost 20-30% of their purchasing power over the past 25 years due to “pattern bargaining.” According to the Expert Negotiator, pattern bargaining is based on the idea that precedent is a fair and practical standard to use in negotiations.

Rally Locations:

Bellevue College – 3000 Landerholm Cir SE, Bellevue, WA 98007.

Clark College – Memory/Mill Plain Park E Evergreen Blvd, Vancouver, WA 98663.

DNR and DOR at the Natural Resource Building – 1111 Washington St SE, Olympia, WA 98504.

Washington State School for the Blind – 2214 E 13th St, Vancouver, WA 98661.

Olympic College – 1600 Chester Ave, Bremerton WA 98337.

