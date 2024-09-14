Shooting at house party in Sumner leaves one dead, two hurt

One person is dead and two others hurt in a shooting in Sumner that happened minutes after a teenager was kicked out of a house party.

Just before 2:00 a.m. Saturday, someone at a home on Riverside Drive, just south of the Valley Avenue exit from Highway 410 called 911. They told a dispatcher someone had been shot and was on the ground.

Officers from Bonney Lake, Puyallup and the Foothills Detachment of the Pierce County Sheriff’s Department responded.

As they arrived, they say a dark-colored Honda was leaving and rammed a Bonney Lake police car. The driver tried to continue on, but the officer was able to stop the Honda, by pushing it into a parked vehicle.

Officers arrested two 16-year-old boys in the Honda. They also found a handgun on the floor of the vehicle.

Other arriving deputies and officers found a 30-year-old man severely injured in the home’s driveway. They applied a chest seal to help keep him alive. Medics transported him to a hospital, but he died a few hours later.

The officers also found two other injured victims. They say a 16-year-old boy was shot. Medics transported him to a hospital. He is expected to survive. A third victim, another 16-year-old boy, was also treated at a local hospital.

Investigators say the shooting happened at a juvenile party being thrown at a home with a house and barn on the property. The homeowner’s daughter was hosting the party. They say there were surveillance cameras at the home, but someone had unplugged them and covered up the camera lenses.

Officers believe there was a fight that broke out during the party. One of the 16-year-old victims was kicked out, as a result of the altercation. But they say he then returned, possibly with the two other victims.

Witnesses say the shooting began when someone opened a garage door to the barn.

Authorities arrested the two teens in the Honda. The officers booked both boys into Pierce County’s Remann Hall Juvenile Detention Center. The driver is likely facing charges of Assault in the Second Degree and Unlawful Possession of a Firearm. The passenger also will likely be charged with firearm possession.

The Pierce County Sheriff’s Department is asking for anyone who has information about this incident please contact the sheriff’s department.

Tips can be made anonymously, through Crime Stoppers on its P3 app, on its website, or on the Sheriff Department’s app.

