Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

MYNORTHWEST NEWS

Shooting at house party in Sumner leaves one dead, two hurt

Sep 14, 2024, 1:59 PM | Updated: 2:10 pm

A shooting at a house party in Sumner early Saturday left a man dead and two teenagers hurt. Two 16...

A shooting at a house party in Sumner early Saturday left a man dead and two teenagers hurt. Two 16 year olds are in custody. (Photo: Pierce County Sheriff's Department)

(Photo: Pierce County Sheriff's Department)

Tom Brock's Profile Picture

BY TOM BROCK


KIRO Newsradio

One person is dead and two others hurt in a shooting in Sumner that happened minutes after a teenager was kicked out of a house party.

Just before 2:00 a.m. Saturday, someone at a home on Riverside Drive, just south of the Valley Avenue exit from Highway 410 called 911.  They told a dispatcher someone had been shot and was on the ground.

Officers from Bonney Lake, Puyallup and the Foothills Detachment of the Pierce County Sheriff’s Department responded.

As they arrived, they say a dark-colored Honda was leaving and rammed a Bonney Lake police car.  The driver tried to continue on, but the officer was able to stop the Honda, by pushing it into a parked vehicle.

Officers arrested two 16-year-old boys in the Honda.  They also found a handgun on the floor of the vehicle.

Other arriving deputies and officers found a 30-year-old man severely injured in the home’s driveway.  They applied a chest seal to help keep him alive.  Medics transported him to a hospital, but he died a few hours later.

The officers also found two other injured victims.  They say a 16-year-old boy was shot.  Medics transported him to a hospital.  He is expected to survive.  A third victim, another 16-year-old boy, was also treated at a local hospital.

Investigators say the shooting happened at a juvenile party being thrown at a home with a house and barn on the property.  The homeowner’s daughter was hosting the party.  They say there were surveillance cameras at the home, but someone had unplugged them and covered up the camera lenses.

Officers believe there was a fight that broke out during the party.  One of the 16-year-old victims was kicked out, as a result of the altercation. But they say he then returned, possibly with the two other victims.

Witnesses say the shooting began when someone opened a garage door to the barn.

Authorities arrested the two teens in the Honda.  The officers booked both boys into Pierce County’s Remann Hall Juvenile Detention Center.  The driver is likely facing charges of Assault in the Second Degree and Unlawful Possession of a Firearm.  The passenger also will likely be charged with firearm possession.

The Pierce County Sheriff’s Department is asking for anyone who has information about this incident please contact the sheriff’s department.

Tips can be made anonymously, through Crime Stoppers on its P3 app, on its website, or on the Sheriff Department’s app.

Tom Brock is a weekend editor, reporter and anchor for KIRO Newsradio.

MyNorthwest News

Image: This undated family photo provided by the International Solidarity Movement on Friday, Sept....

MyNorthwest staff with wire reports

Washington activist killed by Israeli fire buried in Turkey as Israel strikes Gaza

A Turkish-American activist with ties to Washington who was killed by Israeli fire was buried Saturday in her hometown in Turkey.

47 minutes ago

Image: The Redmond Police Department (RPD) reported Friday Sept. 13, 2024 that camp counselor Leona...

Steve Coogan

Ex-YMCA counselor, 18, arrested on child molestation charges

Police in Redmond arrested a former counselor this week after he allegedly molested two children during a YMCA summer camp.

2 hours ago

Image: At the top of this image, the reader board at Sea-Tac Airport that would normally have infor...

Steve Coogan

Port of Seattle: Outage was ransomware attack; ransom hasn’t been paid

The Port of Seattle confirmed in a statement Friday afternoon a ransomware attack is what knocked several systems offline last month.

5 hours ago

A deer is shown with various bumps on its body. The Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife (WDF...

Julia Dallas

WA Department of Fish and Wildlife sees uptick in calls about lumps on deer

The Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife's Eastern Region said it is seeing an increased number of calls about lumps, bumps, abscesses and warts on deer.

19 hours ago

Photo: Two river otters. WDFW recently reported a child was involved in an animal attack when an ot...

Julia Dallas

Child dragged underwater in Bremerton aquatic animal attack

A mother was walking with her young child along a dock at the Bremerton Marina Friday morning when her child was attacked.

20 hours ago

Photo: The on-ramps to I-5 north and south will close between 4 p.m. Saturday through 5 a.m. Monday...

Nate Connors

Transportation agencies race to finish projects, congesting weekend traffic

From Woodinville's wine country to another full closure on I-405, here is a list of construction that might affect weekend traffic.

23 hours ago

Shooting at house party in Sumner leaves one dead, two hurt