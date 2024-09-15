Two-alarm apartment fire in Edmonds leaves two injured

A two-alarm fire that spread through an apartment complex in Edmonds put two people in the hospital and damaged at least eight units.

Snohomish South County Fire reports heavy smoke was pouring from the building on 236th Street S.W., a couple of blocks east of Edmonds Way, when crews arrived just before 3:00 p.m. Saturday.

More than 60 firefighters responded, fighting the fire from the roof and from inside several units of the one-story building.

Crews had the fire under control after about 40 minutes.

Responders upgraded the fire to a two-alarm commercial fire to bring in more firefighters and equipment. Firefighters from the Shoreline Fire Department arrived to assist South County crews.

The two people hurt, both adults, suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

Medics transported them to Swedish Edmonds hospital.

No firefighters were injured.

Investigators say eight apartments were damaged by either fire or smoke.

That affected eleven people who lived in those units.

The Red Cross is working to help those residents find temporary housing.

South Snohomish County Fire’s Support 7 organization is also assisting those displaced by the fire. The agency responds to emergencies in the community, assisting first responders at the scenes of incidents to help victims and survivors.

Investigators with South County Fire are working to determine how the fire got started.

The South County Fire District includes Brier, Edmonds, Lynnwood, Mill Creek, Mountlake Terrace and unincorporated southwest Snohomish County.

Tom Brock is a weekend editor, reporter and anchor for KIRO Newsradio.