A beloved Seattle restaurant is closing its doors forever. After 30 years, China Harbor will serve its last dim sum at the end of the month.

The restaurant team announced the closure in a Facebook post on Sunday, citing the pandemic, labor shortages and inflation. The team also noted the restaurant’s sudden closure in 2021 due to structural issues.

China Harbor added that although it overcame those challenges, “The difficulties in the restaurant industry go far beyond what we have faced.”

“This decision was not made lightly and comes with heavy hearts, but we believe it is the right choice at this time,” the post stated.

More closures: Seattle-area sandwich chain to close 10 stores, citing rising labor costs

China Harbor, located in Westlake, is known for its steamy dumplings, waterfront views and community outreach.

The restaurant team said it has “experienced both hard work and joy,” hosting over 200-large scale weddings, community events and political rallies. Along with more than 200 small family gatherings, birthday dinners and tour groups.

“My wife and I are truly sad to hear the news of China Harbor restaurant closing at the end of the month,” a Facebook user commented under the restaurant’s post. “My wife, Maggie had worked there for many years before the pandemic and we even got married at China Harbor six years ago. It will truly be missed.”

On its busiest days, China Harbor served more than 500 guests, according to the restaurant team.

China Harbor was bought by Thomson Zhao in 2019, as reported by The Seattle Times. Executive Chef Danna Hwang told the media outlet the team wants to focus on future projects, including a second location of Hwang and Zhao’s restaurant Vivienne’s Bistro on Mercer Island.

Other news: Amazon employees ordered to report to work 5 days a week to ‘strengthen culture’

The Seattle Times said Hwang did not know what would become of the large building.

“Over the past five years, we have experienced countless unforgettable moments alongside all of you, witnessing growth and changes together,” the China Harbor team stated in their post. “We sincerely thank every customer, every staff member and all the friends who have supported us.”

The restaurant’s last day will be September 29, according to The Seattle Times.

Julia Dallas is a content editor at MyNorthwest. You can read her stories here. Follow Julia on X here and email her here.