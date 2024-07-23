Close
MYNORTHWEST LIFESTYLE

Seattle-area sandwich chain to close 10 stores, citing rising labor costs

Jul 23, 2024, 3:46 PM | Updated: 4:30 pm

Image: A sign over the entry at Homegrown in Seattle's Fremont neighborhood (Photo: Jamie Griswold,...

A sign over the entry at Homegrown in Seattle's Fremont neighborhood (Photo: Jamie Griswold, MyNorthwest)

(Photo: Jamie Griswold, MyNorthwest)

Julia Dallas's Profile Picture

BY JULIA DALLAS


MyNorthwest Content Editor

Seattle-area sustainably sourced sandwich restaurant chain, Homegrown, will be closing 10 stores — leaving only two. The closures mean more than 150 employees will be laid off.

Homegrown CEO and co-founder Brad Gillis said, as reported by The Puget Sound Business Journal on Monday, that economic impacts, rising labor costs and food prices have led to the decision.

“This decision was incredibly difficult to make, but one that we feel was absolutely necessary,” Gillis stated, according to The Business Journal.

‘She’s cured:’ Tacoma woman who refused tuberculosis treatment now healthy

Gillis said his current model would be unsustainable if the stores were kept open. Homegrown, according to its website, was founded with the mission of reducing environmental waste, crafting the best food, providing exceptional service and cultivating the community.

“For us it’s about ‘growing with purpose,’ ensuring our food is sustainably sourced, ingredient by ingredient, farm by farm, choosing what is best for all stakeholders — people, animals and the land. We believe that as our business grows, our positive environmental impact should too,” stated Homegrown’s website.

Seattle-area sandwich restaurant closes all but 2 locations

Homegrown’s Mercer Island and downtown Seattle locations will remain open but its Capitol Hill, Kirkland, Queen Anne, Redmond, South Lake Union, Southcenter and U-Village restaurants will close and with them, 158 employees laid off, according to The Business Journal.

Gillis acknowledged his decision will affect people’s lives.

“We cannot express enough how grateful we are for their service to our customers and upholding our mission,” Gillis said, according to The Mercer Island Reporter. “This decision was not made lightly, and our hearts truly go out to those team members impacted.”

Homegrown was founded in 2009, as reported by The Business Journal, with the goal of making sustainable food fast-paced.

Traffic: Kirkland to be cut in half this weekend due to I-405/NE 85th Street Interchange

However, the company, according to The Business Journal, has not always had to best relationship with its worker’s union, including a 119-day strike at two restaurants, which ended with a new contract.

Gillis is hopeful the two remaining restaurants will flourish.

“Through our two remaining stores, we will continue our mission of ‘growing with purpose,’ serving our communities with quality, sustainable food and playing our part in changing the food system so future generations can live in greater harmony with the earth,” Gillis said, as reported by The Business Journal.

Julia Dallas is a content editor at MyNorthwest. You can read her stories here. Follow Julia on X here and email her here.

Seattle-area sandwich chain to close 10 stores, citing rising labor costs