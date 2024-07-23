Close
CRIME BLOTTER

Three teens –ages 13, 14 — arrested for brandishing handguns at Chinatown Seafair Parade

Jul 23, 2024, 6:08 AM

teens guns chinatown seafair...

A Seattle Police Department vehicle seen during the day (Photo courtesy of the Seattle Police Department SPD Blotter)

(Photo courtesy of the Seattle Police Department SPD Blotter)

Frank Sumrall's Profile Picture

BY FRANK SUMRALL


MyNorthwest Content Editor

Seattle police arrested three teens — two 14-year-olds and one 13-year-old — during the Chinatown Seafair Parade for having and displaying loaded guns.

Multiple people at the event witnessed them brandishing the weapons and called the police. Officers quickly arrived and detained the three juveniles. Two of the three firearms confiscated turned up stolen and had been modified to make them fully automatic. Specifically, one teenager had a handgun that was modified to equip a 30-round magazine and an auto-sear for automatic firing.

More local crime: Hit-and-run in Seattle’s Lake City kills one early Monday morning

A second gun recovered amongst the group was an untraceable Polymer-80 handgun with another auto-sear equipped for automatic firing.

According to KIRO 7, one of the witnesses who called the Seattle Police Department (SPD) believed the suspects were involved in her son’s murder in Auburn on July 12, though police stated that remains unconfirmed. The connection to the Auburn murder is still under investigation and has not been verified.

The suspects were all booked into the Judge Patricia H. Clark Children & Family Justice Center. Their charges include unlawful possession of a firearm, unlawful carry of a pistol, and felony harassment.

More from SPD: Armed good Samaritan saves pregnant woman from attacker

Contributing: KIRO 7

Frank Sumrall is a content editor at MyNorthwest. You can read his stories here and you can email him here.

