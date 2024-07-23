Close
CRIME BLOTTER

SPD: Armed good Samaritan saves pregnant woman from attacker

Jul 22, 2024, 5:42 PM | Updated: 6:08 pm

A law enforcement vehicle's lights. (Photo courtesy of KIRO 7)

BY JAMES LYNCH


KIRO Newsradio reporter

Seattle police said an armed good Samaritan saved a pregnant woman. The Seattle Police Department (SPD) reported he came to the rescue of the woman during a domestic violence incident and shot her attacker. It happened Sunday morning at about 10:30 at West Seattle’s Lincoln Park.

“An adult male witness, that was armed with a gun, he intervened on an in-progress domestic violence assault of a pregnant woman inside a vehicle,” SPD Officer Eric Munoz said.

Seattle police: Woman shot in both hands in early morning drive-by shooting

Police said the woman managed to get out of the vehicle. The man shielded her from her attacker and tried to retreat while protecting the pregnant woman as the suspect kept moving toward them.

“The armed male retreated approximately 40 or 50 yards into the park, telling the suspect to basically back away and stop pursuing them,” Officer Munoz said. “Ultimately, the male shot the suspect while he was protecting the felony DV victim. And this woman was four months pregnant at the time.”

‘Unsettling:’ North Seattle shooting wounds 1; neighbors are fed up

SPD: Attacker shot, good Samaritan saved pregnant woman

The suspect was shot once in the hip and taken to the hospital. He’s alive and is expected to be charged with Felony domestic violence assault, reported police.

SPD said the woman was not seriously injured. The good Samaritan waited for police to arrive and is said to be cooperating.

James Lynch is a reporter at KIRO Newsradio.

SPD: Armed good Samaritan saves pregnant woman from attacker