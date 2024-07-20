Close
Gunman nearly hits Tacoma schools security officer during daytime shooting

Jul 20, 2024, 6:10 AM

Image: The Tacoma Police Department released images of a shooting in the parking lot of at the Taco...

The Tacoma Police Department released images of a shooting in the parking lot of at the Tacoma Public Schools Central Administration building on Thursday, July 18, 2024. (Image courtesy of the Tacoma Police Department)

(Image courtesy of the Tacoma Police Department)

Steve Coogan's Profile Picture

BY STEVE COOGAN


MyNorthwest Lead Editor

The Tacoma Police Department (TPD) is investigating a shooting that narrowly missed hitting a security officer working at the Tacoma Public Schools Central Administration building Thursday.

The shooting occurred in the parking lot of the school district’s office, which is located in the 600 block of South 8th Street, according to a statement released from TPD spokesman Detective William Muse.

During the incident Thursday, a silver SUV carrying the suspect, slowly approached a marked Tacoma Public Schools security vehicle with the officer inside. The SUV moved past the school patrol vehicle and, eventually, stopped approximately 10 feet behind it.

More from Tacoma: Police are looking for serial arsonist after rash of fires endanger lives, property

The suspect, who was seen in images TPD provided, then exited the passenger seat of the SUV armed with a handgun. From there, the suspect walked toward the marked car, raised the pistol and fired into the school district’s security vehicle from behind. The shot narrowly missed the patrol officer, the TPD news release states.

After firing the gun, the suspect got back into the SUV and escaped from the scene. That vehicle with the suspect was last seen on camera at the intersection of South 7th Street and Tacoma Avenue South.

TPD, whose release labeled the person who fired the gun an “attempted murder suspect,” is asking for anyone with information about the incident to contact the department or leave a tip with Crime Stoppers of Tacoma-Pierce County at 1-800-222-TIPS or using the P3tips.com app.  The department has also stated tips can be anonymous.

Crime blotter: Covering crimes committed in the Puget Sound region and across Washington

Steve Coogan is the lead editor of MyNorthwest. You can read more of his stories here. Follow Steve on X, or email him here.

