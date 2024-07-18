There’s been a rash of suspicious building fires in Tacoma and Fife. Police believe they are all connected to an unidentified serial arsonist.

According to law enforcement, there have been six fires so far.

On Sunday, July 14, at approximately 1:30 a.m., the Tacoma Police Department and the Tacoma Fire Department responded to a structure fire on Dock Street. The building was destroyed. Just hours later, three more fires were set along Puyallup Avenue, followed by two additional fires in Fife.

TFD is on scene of a commercial structure fire in the 1100 blk of Dock Street. Crews are currently in a defensive strategy on this fire. pic.twitter.com/HNOCJYoc6B — Tacoma Fire (@TacomaFire) July 14, 2024

“So far no suspects and no one in custody at this time and we’re asking for the public’s help in trying to determine who set these fires,” Tacoma Police Detective William Muse told KIRO Newsradio on Thursday.

Temperatures are in the 80s and extremely dry — making the perfect conditions for fires to quickly spread. Therefore, endangering lives and property.

“This endangers the lives of people who may be occupying those buildings and it also endangers the lives of firefighters who must respond,” Muse said. “Plus, it unnecessarily ties up resources that could be needed elsewhere in life-or-death situations.”

1200 blk Puyallup Ave, 7:55am – TFD responded to multiple fires outside of two separate businesses. The businesses were not open at the time. No injuries. TFD and @TacomaPD are investigating the cause of the fires. pic.twitter.com/DHolrDEDsw — Tacoma Fire (@TacomaFire) July 14, 2024

The Tacoma Police Arson Unit is asking for the public’s help in identifying the person or people responsible for setting these fires. Because of time and proximity, they are believed to be related.

“We’re asking residents and business owners in the neighborhoods surrounding the fires to review footage of their surveillance systems for suspicious activity,” Muse said.

Anyone with information leading to the identification of the person or people responsible is asked to contact Tacoma Police or leave a tip with Crime Stoppers using the P3tips app or by calling 1-800-222-TIPS.

