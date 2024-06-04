Close
CRIME BLOTTER

SFD: One dead, three rescued from fire in North Seattle vacant apartment

Jun 4, 2024, 6:38 AM

seattle apartment fire dead...

Firefighters responding to a fire on Northgate Way. (Photo: Luke Ducey, KIRO Newsradio)

(Photo: Luke Ducey, KIRO Newsradio)

Frank Sumrall's Profile Picture

BY FRANK SUMRALL


MyNorthwest Content Editor

An early-morning apartment fire in north Seattle Tuesday turned fatal when one person was pronounced dead at the scene.

Seattle Fire crews arrived at the 900 block of NE 63rd Street at approximately 4 a.m., finding four people inside. The fire was in a vacant apartment building located down the street from a Whole Foods.

“Fire is under control. Crews remain on scene to monitor for flare ups and conduct overhaul. The incident is under investigation,” the Seattle Fire Department (SFD) wrote on X just before 5 a.m. “There were a total of four patients treated at the scene. Two sustained minor injuries and did not require transportation to a hospital. Two are in critical condition.”

More from SFD: Woman still missing after falling off boat into Lake Washington Monday night

All four people found by SFD were pulled from the building. One person succumbed to their injuries and died at the scene, while the three others rescued suffered injuries and were taken to a hospital.

“One person is in critical condition. We performed life-saving efforts for this adult female, but that person was declared deceased on the scene,” David Cuerpo, the public information officer for SFD, told KIRO Newsradio. “The first person we encountered when we arrived on the scene for the fire, that person was an adult male that was transported to the hospital. They’re now in critical condition. The two other people that were able to escape the fire, they suffered minor injuries and they were released on scene.”

This building was the scene of a previous fire last month. Cuerpo confirmed after the fire in May, the building was reported condemned and “deemed vacant.”

More from Seattle first responders: Seattle PD, FD deliver sobering statistics to Seattle City Council

“Back on May 8, there was a significant fire on the third-floor unit of this same building that fire has led to the building to be vacant,” Cuerpo said.

There is no information on the person who died in Tuesday morning’s fire, according to KIRO 7.

This is a developing story, check back for updates

Contributing: Sam Campbell, KIRO Newsradio; KIRO 7

Frank Sumrall is a content editor at MyNorthwest. You can read his stories here and you can email him here.

