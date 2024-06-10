Fire at vacant Chinatown-International District building requires more than 85 firefighters

More than 85 firefighters responded to a two-alarm fire at a vacant building in Seattle’s Chinatown-International District on Monday that had been burning for hours.

The building is located near the corner of S Jackson Street and 10th Ave. Street, according to the Seattle Fire Department (SFD). The fire started at approximately 12:03 a.m. The building hasn’t been occupied for roughly two years.

From 10th Ave. to 12th Ave., all lanes on S Jackson Street are blocked. Neighbors in the area were asked to close their windows and doors due to smoke since 1 a.m.

Crews are responding to reports of a fire in a vacant commercial structure in the 1000 block of S Jackson St. Please avoid the area. — Seattle Fire Dept. (@SeattleFire) June 10, 2024

SFD is expected to remain at the scene for several hours until the fire is extinguished. According to KIRO 7, SFD crews took a defensive attack by pouring water on the building’s exterior and using several ladder trucks to pour water from above.

The cause of the Chinatown-International District fire remains under investigation. No injuries have been reported, as of this reporting.

1000 block of S Jackson: Three ladder trucks are pouring water on the fire from above. Crews are still taking a defensive attack. Crews are expected to remain on scene for several more hours. pic.twitter.com/ktD0YxEi0b — Seattle Fire Dept. (@SeattleFire) June 10, 2024

