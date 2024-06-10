Close
MYNORTHWEST NEWS

Fire at vacant Chinatown-International District building requires more than 85 firefighters

Jun 10, 2024, 8:45 AM | Updated: 8:50 am

fire chinatown international district...

SFD firefighters respond to a fire in the Chinatown-International District. (Photo courtesy of SFD)

(Photo courtesy of SFD)

Frank Sumrall's Profile Picture

BY FRANK SUMRALL


MyNorthwest Content Editor

More than 85 firefighters responded to a two-alarm fire at a vacant building in Seattle’s Chinatown-International District on Monday that had been burning for hours.

The building is located near the corner of S Jackson Street and 10th Ave. Street, according to the Seattle Fire Department (SFD). The fire started at approximately 12:03 a.m. The building hasn’t been occupied for roughly two years.

More local news: Domestic violence disturbance in Renton leads to officer-involved shooting

From 10th Ave. to 12th Ave., all lanes on S Jackson Street are blocked. Neighbors in the area were asked to close their windows and doors due to smoke since 1 a.m.

SFD is expected to remain at the scene for several hours until the fire is extinguished. According to KIRO 7, SFD crews took a defensive attack by pouring water on the building’s exterior and using several ladder trucks to pour water from above.

More local fires: Pioneer Fire on north shore of Lake Chelan causes immediate evacuations

The cause of the Chinatown-International District fire remains under investigation. No injuries have been reported, as of this reporting.

This is a developing story, check back for updates

Contributing: KIRO 7

Frank Sumrall is a content editor at MyNorthwest. You can read his stories here and you can email him here.

