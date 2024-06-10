Domestic violence disturbance in Renton leads to officer-involved shooting

A Renton police officer shot a suspect committing alleged domestic violence at a home in Renton Sunday morning near the corner of South 196th Street and Talbot Road South.

Officers rushed to the residence at approximately 5 a.m. Sunday due to reports that a domestic violence situation was underway. The victim in the domestic violence confrontation was reportedly taken hostage at one point, according to KIRO 7, but the victim has since disputed this claim.

“At some point, an officer confronted the suspect,” Renton police wrote on X. “During the altercation, the officer fired his weapon, striking the vehicle and the suspect.”

Renton police confirmed they caught the suspect on East Valley Highway in Kent after he attempted to flee the scene via vehicle, driving and avoiding police for approximately five minutes. The suspect has been transported to Harborview Medical Center with his condition unknown, as of this reporting.

According to the victim, the suspect is the father of one of her children. He allegedly dragged her into the garage, but eventually let her go and got into a vehicle outside. Renton officers arrived at the scene by this point, reportedly coming through the garage and ordering the suspect to surrender.

The suspect got out of the car and Renton officers opened fire five times, the victim told KIRO 7. He jumped into another vehicle and sped away, making it only a mile and a half before police were able to take him into custody.

The victim has insisted the suspect was unarmed during the confrontation.

An independent investigation is now underway. The investigation will examine the domestic disturbance, if the incident involved hostage-taking and the officer-involved shooting itself.

This is a developing story, check back for updates

Contributing: KIRO 7

