Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

CRIME BLOTTER

Domestic violence disturbance in Renton leads to officer-involved shooting

Jun 10, 2024, 6:54 AM | Updated: 6:58 am

renton domestic violence shooting...

Renton Police responding to a shooting in April. (Photo courtesy of KIRO 7)

(Photo courtesy of KIRO 7)

Frank Sumrall's Profile Picture

BY FRANK SUMRALL


MyNorthwest Content Editor

A Renton police officer shot a suspect committing alleged domestic violence at a home in Renton Sunday morning near the corner of South 196th Street and Talbot Road South.

Officers rushed to the residence at approximately 5 a.m. Sunday due to reports that a domestic violence situation was underway. The victim in the domestic violence confrontation was reportedly taken hostage at one point, according to KIRO 7, but the victim has since disputed this claim.

More local crime: Sheriffs in Pierce County release sketch of wanted rape suspect

“At some point, an officer confronted the suspect,” Renton police wrote on X. “During the altercation, the officer fired his weapon, striking the vehicle and the suspect.”

Renton police confirmed they caught the suspect on East Valley Highway in Kent after he attempted to flee the scene via vehicle, driving and avoiding police for approximately five minutes. The suspect has been transported to Harborview Medical Center with his condition unknown, as of this reporting.

According to the victim, the suspect is the father of one of her children. He allegedly dragged her into the garage, but eventually let her go and got into a vehicle outside. Renton officers arrived at the scene by this point, reportedly coming through the garage and ordering the suspect to surrender.

The suspect got out of the car and Renton officers opened fire five times, the victim told KIRO 7. He jumped into another vehicle and sped away, making it only a mile and a half before police were able to take him into custody.

More local crime: Missing Pullman girl, 2, likely with couple who fled to Mexico

The victim has insisted the suspect was unarmed during the confrontation.

An independent investigation is now underway. The investigation will examine the domestic disturbance, if the incident involved hostage-taking and the officer-involved shooting itself.

This is a developing story, check back for updates

Contributing: KIRO 7

Frank Sumrall is a content editor at MyNorthwest. You can read his stories here and you can email him here.

Crime Blotter

2-year-old girl missing...

Frank Sumrall

Missing Pullman girl, 2, likely with couple who fled to Mexico

Police officials said the missing 2-year-old girl was supposed to be returned to her mother Monday, but that never happened. 

2 days ago

Image: Detectives in Pierce County are looking to identify a suspect who is wanted for the May rape...

Steve Coogan

Sheriffs in Pierce County release sketch of wanted rape suspect

Detectives in Pierce County are looking to identify a suspect who is wanted for the May rape of a 19-year-old woman in Tacoma.

2 days ago

sacramento teen missing...

Frank Sumrall

Sacramento teen missing since April 19 seen in Seattle; police concerned she’s a human trafficking victim

A 17-year-old teen from Sacramento who's been missing for more than six weeks has been spotted in Seattle and Portland.

3 days ago

17-year-old renton killed...

Frank Sumrall

17-year-old killed by gunfire after altercation outside Renton Big 5 Sporting Goods

A 17-year-old male was shot and killed outside a Big 5 Sporting Goods store in Renton off Grady Way just after 7:30 p.m. Wednesday night.

3 days ago

Image: A Seattle Police Department vehicle and yellow police tape can be seen outside Garfield High...

Steve Coogan

Teen killed in Garfield High School shooting in Seattle; classes canceled

The Seattle Police Department is investigating a shooting that took place in the 400 block of 23rd Avenue near Garfield High School Thursday.

4 days ago

officer-involved shooting toppenish...

Frank Sumrall

Officer-involved shooting breaks out overnight in Toppenish

An officer-involved shooting in Toppenish broke out at approximately 2:30 a.m. Thursday morning with a police officer.

4 days ago

Domestic violence disturbance in Renton leads to officer-involved shooting