Detectives are looking into a Seattle drive-by shooting that happened early Saturday morning.

The shooting, according to the Seattle Police Department (SPD), was in the Capitol Hill neighborhood on 10th Avenue East around 3:09 a.m.

Police arrived and found two people seeking refuge nearby. A 22-year-old man was grazed by a bullet on his leg, reported SPD. A 33-year-old woman was shot in both her hands.

Both people were transported to Harborview Medical Center in stable condition.

SPD said multiple shell casings were recovered on 10th Avenue East. A car was damaged by multiple bullets.

The suspects left the area in a car and haven’t been found.

Police are working to find out what led up to the shooting.

Detectives with the Gun Violence Reduction Act processed the scene and have taken the lead on the investigation.

Those with any information about the shooting are urged to call the SPD Violent Crime Tip Line at 206-233-5000 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.

Early Friday morning there was a shooting in North Seattle. The Seattle Police Department (SPD) said multiple people fired more than three dozen shots in a matter of seconds.

Dozens of shell casings were found near the corner of Aurora and North 101st Street, while police found bullet holes in nearby buildings. Investigators said it may have been the result of a turf war between rival pimps who were fighting over sex workers in the area.

Contributing: Luke Duecy, KIRO Newsradio

