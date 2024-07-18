A man has been arrested and bail set for allegedly trying to kidnap a 6-year-old girl in Kent on Tuesday.

The Kent Police Department (KPD) reported, via a news release, around 8:18 p.m., officers responded to an East Hill apartment complex on Kent Kangely Road after a 911 call regarding a man trying to take a small girl.

The caller told 911 they saw the man picking her up while she screamed and said the man didn’t appear to be a relative. Officers arrived at the apartment complex and spoke with the caller who gave officers a description of the man.

Officers were then able to find him in the apartment complex. The man tried to “hastily walk away” but Officers J. Robinson and Corner chased him down and detained him, reported KPD.

Officers then gathered further information from the witness.

“What he was told by all parties has us feeling pretty lucky that things did not go a different way, and thankful for the quick thinking, calm heads, and caretaking nature of the three young witnesses,” stated KPD.

Witnesses told police that an ice cream truck entered the apartment complex, just before the 911 call, causing kids to flood into the parking areas. Three 11-year-old girls were walking to the truck to buy treats when they noticed an adult man allegedly holding the wrist of their 6-year-old girl neighbor. The 6-year-old’s young brother was nearby and called out to her to come over but she couldn’t break hold of the man’s grip, according to KPD.

The 11-year-old girls told officers the 6-year-old looked afraid and the man appeared to be pulling her by force. They heard the 6-year-old telling the man to let her go and decided to follow them. They then started recording with their phones and without hesitation, stated KPD, came up to the man and told him to leave her alone.

As the 11-year-olds got closer, the man allegedly picked up the 6-year-old and tried to “speed walk” away but the 11-year-olds persisted. They confronted the man and asked him if he knew the girl. The man said he did and the 6-year-old shook her head from side to side, indicating he was lying.

KPD stated the man then put the 6-year-old on the ground and the 11-year-olds grabbed her away. The man then left and 11-year-olds took the 6-year-old to her apartment. The parents later confirmed the man was a stranger.

The man is a 40-year-old Kent resident, according to KPD. He was arrested for kidnapping and later booked into the King County Jail.

Prosecutors set bail for Kent attempted kidnapping suspect

On Thursday, the King County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office (KCPAO) reported the man had his first appearance hearing. King County prosecutors asked for him to be held on $250,000 bail due to the danger to the community.

The court heard from prosecutors and the defense and found probable cause for kidnapping and set the man’s bail at $250,000.

“The little girl is now safe, the man is in jail, and we are impressed beyond words at the maturity and protectiveness displayed by these preteen girls,” stated KPD in the news release. “Without their intervention, the excellent description of the suspect from the 911 caller, and the swift response by multiple KPD Officers, the outcome would have changed dramatically.”

The case is currently being investigated by KPD detectives. Witnesses who have not been contacted are asked to send a message to KPDTipLine@kentwa.gov or call 253-856-5808 with their information and referring KPD case #24-9823.

KCPAO stated because the case is active, prosecutors anticipate getting a case referral by July 19, thus prosecutors can make a charging decision when the case is received. MyNorthwest does not name defendants until they have been charged.

