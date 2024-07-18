Four teenagers were arrested in connection with the robbery of a 7-Eleven in Renton early Thursday morning.

The teens ages 13, 14, 15 and 15 are accused of robbing the 7-Eleven on Sunset Boulevard North. The crime happened just after 2 a.m., according to a news release from the Renton Police Department (RPD).

RPD stated audio and video from the store’s surveillance cameras show one teen allegedly armed with a handgun and pointing it at the store employee multiple times, demanding cash. The three other teens are seen allegedly gathering cash and vaping products.

They then all leave in a suspected stolen car.

Police reported the clerk was not injured during the robbery.

After further investigation, officers stated the same four teens matched the suspect descriptions and the car description of two robberies that happened earlier Thursday morning in Tukwila.

RPD said while Renton officers were looking into the robbery, the King County Sheriff’s Office (KCSO) found the teens’ car and detained all four teens until officers determined they were connected to the Renton robbery.

Once confirmed, KCSO deputies transported the teens into RPD’s custody. All four teens were booked into the King County Juvenile Detention Center on investigation of first-degree robbery, according to RPD. The teen who allegedly threatened the employee with the gun was also booked on first-degree assault.

