King County K9s help deputies seize more than 80 pounds of drugs

The King County Sheriff’s Office (KCSO) conducted another major drug bust this week. With the help of K9s Fury and Quinn, more than 80 pounds of illegal drugs were seized.

According to KCSO via a Facebook post on Wednesday, deputies served a narcotics search warrant on an empty house on 29th Avenue South in Des Moines earlier this week.

The investigation, as reported by KCSO, was wide-reaching and involved narcotics distribution in King, Pierce and Snohomish Counties.

Deputies seized 45.5 pounds of meth, 42.2 pounds of fentanyl powder, 35,850 M-30 fentanyl pills, 8.9 pounds of heroin, 3,149 Xanax bars, $46,241 and one firearm.

However, K9s Fury and Quinn were “the true heroes of this story,” stated KCSO.

On Monday, KCSO reported another drug bust, this one leading to two arrests.

The arrests led to the seizure of more than 25 pounds of drugs, more than a dozen firearms, firearm accessories, information on making illegal weapons and materials used to make homemade explosives.

