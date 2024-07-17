Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

CRIME BLOTTER

King County K9s help deputies seize more than 80 pounds of drugs

Jul 17, 2024, 12:55 PM | Updated: 1:05 pm

Photo: King County deputies, with the help of K9s Fury and Quinn, seized over 80 pounds of illegal ...

King County deputies, with the help of K9s Fury and Quinn, seized over 80 pounds of illegal drugs, a firearm and cash. (Photo courtesy of KCSO)

(Photo courtesy of KCSO)

Julia Dallas's Profile Picture

BY JULIA DALLAS


MyNorthwest Content Editor

The King County Sheriff’s Office (KCSO) conducted another major drug bust this week. With the help of K9s Fury and Quinn, more than 80 pounds of illegal drugs were seized.

According to KCSO via a Facebook post on Wednesday, deputies served a narcotics search warrant on an empty house on 29th Avenue South in Des Moines earlier this week.

The investigation, as reported by KCSO, was wide-reaching and involved narcotics distribution in King, Pierce and Snohomish Counties.

Deputies seized 45.5 pounds of meth, 42.2 pounds of fentanyl powder, 35,850 M-30 fentanyl pills, 8.9 pounds of heroin, 3,149 Xanax bars, $46,241 and one firearm.

However, K9s Fury and Quinn were “the true heroes of this story,” stated KCSO.

Photo: King County deputies seized 35,850 M-30 fentanyl pills.

King County deputies seized 35,850 M-30 fentanyl pills. (Photo courtesy of KCSO)

Photo: King County deputies seized a firearm along with over 80 pounds of illegal drugs.

King County deputies seized a firearm along with over 80 pounds of illegal drugs. (Photo courtesy of KCSO)

On Monday, KCSO reported another drug bust, this one leading to two arrests.

The arrests led to the seizure of more than 25 pounds of drugs, more than a dozen firearms, firearm accessories, information on making illegal weapons and materials used to make homemade explosives.

Past coverage: King County deputies make arrests; seize nearly 30 pounds of drugs, 18 firearms, flame thrower

Julia Dallas is a content editor at MyNorthwest. You can read her stories here. Follow Julia on X here and email her here.

More in King County

Crime Blotter

Edmonds police...

Luke Duecy

Edmonds standoff ends with 33-year-old man arrested

A Tacoma man is behind bars after a three-and-a-half-hour standoff with police in Edmonds. Police say it started on Monday when officers responded to a disturbance call at the victim’s home. By the time officers arrived, they say the 33-year-old suspect fled. During their investigation, police say they discovered the victim suffered minor injuries and […]

1 hour ago

Image: A Kent Police Department vehicle can be seen on a city street....

Steve Coogan

13-year-old boy killed in Kent shooting

The Kent Police Department is investigating the shooting death of a 13-year-old boy that happened Tuesday night.

7 hours ago

Photo: Bellevue police are looking for this silver Hyundai Elantra....

Julia Dallas

Do you recognize this car? Bellevue police looking for teens accused of hitting girl

Bellevue police are looking for a group of juveniles who allegedly hit a bicyclist on purpose Saturday night.

23 hours ago

Photo: A suspect died after they fired at Pierce County deputies....

Julia Dallas and James Lynch

Suspect dies in Pierce County deputy-involved shooting

The Pierce County Sheriff's Department has reported a shooting involving an officer took place on Monday.

1 day ago

Hiroshima bombing survivor statue stolen...

JASON SLOSS, KIRO 7 NEWS

Police investigating theft of WWII tribute statue in Seattle

Someone stole a work of art from a park in Seattle’s University District. The removal of the Peace Statue is now a police investigation.

1 day ago

Ezell's Chicken Edmonds...

Bill Kaczaraba

Court documents reveal alleged ‘hate crime’ at Edmonds Ezell’s Chicken restaurant

Snohomish County Superior Court documents are revealing a "hate crime" at an Edmonds Ezell's Chicken last month.

1 day ago

King County K9s help deputies seize more than 80 pounds of drugs