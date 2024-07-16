Close
CRIME BLOTTER

Do you recognize this car? Bellevue police looking for teens accused of hitting girl

Jul 16, 2024, 3:37 PM | Updated: 4:02 pm

Bellevue police are looking for this silver Hyundai Elantra. (Photo courtesy of the Bellevue Police Department)

BY JULIA DALLAS


Bellevue police are looking for a group of juveniles who allegedly hit a bicyclist on purpose Saturday night.

According to the Bellevue Police Department (BPD), around 8:22 p.m. officers were sent to Lake Washington Boulevard Northeast after reports that a driver hit a random bicyclist. Witnesses told officers a silver Hyundai Elantra full of juveniles allegedly drove into the bike lane and hit a 13-year-old girl who was riding home from a nearby park.

Witnesses said it appeared the driver deliberately targeted and swerved into the girl. Further investigation revealed the juveniles threw a black Puma shoe at the girl and screamed at her before they allegedly hit her.

Police released traffic footage of the suspected car:

The girl was taken to Overlake Hospital where she was treated for serious but non-life-threatening injuries. She was released from the hospital the same day. Her bike was also severely damaged.

Now, BPD is urging any residents or potential witnesses to contact law enforcement if they saw the incident or remember seeing a silver Hyundai Elantra in Bellevue around 8 p.m. BPD stated any descriptions of the juveniles is “essential” to holding them accountable for second-degree assault and third-degree malicious mischief.

The driver of the car was described as a young woman with short black hair. There were other people in the car but witnesses could not provide a description for them.

Those with information can call BPD at 425-577-5656 or email Detective Jeff Disney at jdisney@bellevuewa.gov.

Julia Dallas is a content editor at MyNorthwest.

