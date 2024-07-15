Close
CRIME BLOTTER

Seattle resident arrested for sex trafficking in San José

Jul 15, 2024, 9:18 AM

Mugshot of Rashan Fellows, 42, from Seattle. (Photo courtesy of the San José Police Department)

(Photo courtesy of the San José Police Department)

BY FRANK SUMRALL


A San José special operations unit arrested a Seattle resident last week on suspicion of alleged commercial sex trafficking.

Rashan Fellows, 42, was arrested after the San Jose Police Department Human Trafficking Task Force (HTTF) launched a “pimping and pandering investigation” into him July 1.

“Detectives uncovered that the suspect had initiated online contact with a person he believed to be an adult female,” San José Police Officer Tanya Hernandez wrote in the arrest report. “The suspect arranged to meet with the adult female and came to California with the intention to exploit her for commercial sex trafficking.”

Fellows is currently booked in the Santa Clara County Main Jail, as of this reporting. San José’s METRO Unit and VCET Unit aided in the arrest.

Police are asking that anyone with information about this case — case number is 24-153-0640 — or human trafficking-related tips to contact the San Jose Police Department Special Victims Unit Human Trafficking Task Force at (408) 537-1999 or email stopslavery@sanjoseca.gov.

This is a developing story, check back for updates

Frank Sumrall is a content editor at MyNorthwest. You can read his stories here and you can email him here.

Seattle resident arrested for sex trafficking in San José